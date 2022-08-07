Back

Man in M'sia confesses to eating puppy he adopted & even asked rescuer for more

He said the puppy meat tasted nice after stewing it.

Kayla Wong | August 07, 2022, 06:57 PM

A man in Malaysia confessed to killing a dog he adopted and eating it.

Facebook user "May Ccus", who rescues stray dogs from the streets, took to the social media platform to expose the man.

In a Aug. 4 post on the "Malaysia Homeless Animal Movement" public page, May said around two years ago during the Movement Control Order (MCO), she had went around asking for potential adopters for a puppy she had rescued.

Screenshot via May Ccus/Facebook

She eventually gave the puppy to the man, as he promised he would "love the puppy".

The man runs a soya bean stall at Taman Connaught, a residential area located in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Man confessed on video he ate the puppy

When she went back to the area two years later, however, she was shocked to learn from the man that he had killed and eaten the puppy.

In a video that she posted of her exchange with the man, she could be heard asking the man in Cantonese to clarify what he meant when he said he had slaughtered (劏, tong) the dog.

The man then confirmed in a dismissive tone that he had indeed killed the dog.

May also asked what he meant when he first said it was his maternal uncle who killed the dog, before changing his story and saying it was a Myanmar man who killed it.

May could also be heard saying she only agreed to give the dog to him as he said he would love the dog.

May then asked why he killed the puppy instead of returning it to her, to which the man replied that the puppy was already his and whether it died or not was his business.

The man also said his family was from Guangxi, China, and claimed that it's normal for the people there to kill all kinds of animals to eat them. After saying this, he laughed.

During their exchange, the man also asked her to leave and not to disturb him as he was still tending to his stall.

Man wanted more dogs from rescuer

In the post, May said the man even told her that the dog's meat tasted nice after stewing it, and that he wanted more dogs from her.

In a comment on her post, May said that prior to her filming the exchange with the man, he had already confessed "with pride" that he had enjoyed the "puppy meat" with his uncle.

Apparently, when he saw her again, he thought she had come to give him another puppy.

"He forgot his promise that he [will] keep the puppy as [a] pet," she said.

In another comment where she replied to a commenter who said background checks should have been done first before rehoming an animal, May said she regrets rehoming the dog with the man, and that she had been negligent.

Top image via May Ccus/Facebook

