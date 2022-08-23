M'sia woman working as a cleaner speaks fluent Japanese with delegates & teaches them Malay

A woman in Malaysia, who works as a cleaner, was seen speaking fluent Japanese to guests she happen to encounter while doing her job.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the person who shot the video of the chance encounter had taken a group of Japanese delegates to visit the national mosque.

After being in earshot of the group of visitors and having overheard them chit-chatting, the woman dressed in a headscarf was said to have appeared curious and approached the Japanese delegates before speaking to them confidently in Japanese.

The 45-second video showed the woman code-switching between Malay, English and Japanese to explain to those present the tenses in Malay -- all the while holding a mop.

The three men who interacted with the woman appeared to listen intently and politely to what she had to say.

Responses

Responses to the video were unanimous in their praise of the woman's language abilities, with some expressing their curiosity regarding the woman's background and how she came to learn different languages.

However, information online about what happened after the encounter was scant.

Top photo via