M'sian army apologises for breakdowns of tank & prime mover in KL roads over past 2 days

The Malaysian army has apologised for the two separate incidents over the past two days that saw a tank and a prime mover break down in the middle of roads in Kuala Lumpur, The Star reported.

They explained that the PT-91M Pendekar experienced engine problems after finishing National Day rehearsals. pic.twitter.com/H65olsVqb0 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 27, 2022

Will make sure this doesn't happen again

In a statement released on Saturday (Aug. 27), the Malaysian army said they will ensure that this does not happen again. But should it recur, they said a "standby recovery team will be dispatched to the location as quickly as possible to tow the stricken vehicle away in order to avoid traffic jams".

They also gave an official explanation for the breakdowns.

For the first incident, they said a PT-91M Pendekar tank started having engine problems at around 10:30am on Friday (Aug. 26).

It had just completed its exercises for the 65th Independence Day Parade rehearsals.

A recovery vehicle was then dispatched at 11am to tow it to the National Museum car park for repairs.

As for the second incident, the prime mover encountered engine problems at around 11:26am on Saturday (Aug. 27) on the road in front of the National Museum.

It was on its way back to the Perdana Camp in Sungei Besi when it broke down.

A team of mechanics dispatched to the location then completed repair work by 12:30pm, and the vehicle was able to continue its journey.

