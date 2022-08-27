Back

Army vehicle breaks down in KL in front of National Museum: M'sian media

A group of at least 10 soldiers were seen peering into the vehicle's engine.

Andrew Koay | August 27, 2022, 04:57 PM

One day removed from a tank breaking down, an army trailer carrying a tank in Malaysia appears to have met the same fate on Aug. 27.

According to The Vibes, this time, the vehicle had broken down in front of the National Museum in Kuala Lumpur.

This caused the middle and right-most lanes of Jalan Damansara to be cordoned off.

A group of at least 10 soldiers were seen peering into the vehicle's engine.

More than an hour later, the vehicle was able to start again and it resumed its journey.

Like the tank from yesterday (Aug. 26), the trailer was likely deployed due to rehearsals for the upcoming Merdeka parade.

"More breakdown of military equipment," wrote opposition MP Fahmi Fadzil on Twitter, calling for Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein to give an immediate explanation.

Another opposition politician, Muda co-founder Mathen Nair, compared the situation to an ailing human body.

"Just like how we get sick when our immunity defence is weak and broken that's how the nation looks right now with a broken defence system," he wrote on Twitter.

"Sick and fragile."

Top image from The Vibe's Twitter and Kosmo Facebook

