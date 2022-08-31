Mahathir tests positive for Covid-19

Former two-time Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from his office was shared on his Facebook page on Aug. 31.

Aug. 31 also happens to be Merdeka Day, Malaysia's celebration of independence.

Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days, as advised by his medical team.

You can see the statement below.

Top image from Getty Images