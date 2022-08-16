Back

LTA & Traffic Police catch 35 errant PAB & PMD riders, confiscate their rides

Island-wide enforcement action.

Belmont Lay | August 16, 2022, 06:28 PM

The Land Transport Authority enforcement officers together with the Traffic Police caught more than 35 errant riders riding non-compliant or unregistered devices, or using power assisted bicycles or personal mobility devices on footpaths where motorised devices are not allowed.

These errant users were caught during patrol operations in some 15 towns island-wide in the lead-up to National Day.

Photos of some of these riders being stopped and the haul of devices were put up on Facebook by LTA on Aug. 11, with the hashtag, "#UpLorry".

Those riding illegally

Captions provided the context for the photos put up.

Two of the riders were allegedly caught with non-compliant PABs that also displayed a false number plate.

Another two riders were allegedly spotted riding non-compliant PMDs on footpaths and roads.

LTA said all non-compliant bicycles, PABs and PMDs that were caught being used on public paths and roads were siezed.

Under the law, PABs, also known as e-bikes, can be ridden only on roads and cycling paths.

PMDs can be used on the park connector network.

The authority also reminded PAB and e-scooter users to ensure that their devices are registered and conform to prevailing device requirements, including necessary certifications to address fire risks and improve safety.

All bicycles must also have at least one functioning handbrake to be ridden on public paths and roads.

Penalties

Riding of a prohibited device on pedestrian-only paths incurs a maximum fine of S$2,000 for a first-time offence.

Riding a non-compliant device on public paths incurs a S$10,000 fine.

Speeding on public paths carries a S$2,000 fine.

Those caught riding their devices on public paths without passing the theory test can be fined up to S$2,000 and/ or jailed for six months.

