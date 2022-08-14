Back

Heavy rains, temperatures dip to around 22°C at Jurong West & Choa Chu Kang on Aug. 14 afternoon

Like aircon.

Ashley Tan | August 14, 2022, 07:01 PM

The afternoon of Aug. 14 saw some chilly weather in certain parts of Singapore.

The 24-hour forecast on the Meteorological Services Singapore (MSS) website showed that the west, north and east sides would experience thundery showers.

Photo from MSS

At around 3pm, temperatures dipped to 22.4°C in Jurong West and 22.6°C in Choa Chu Kang.

Admiralty, Ang Mo Kio, Paya Lebar and Clementi similarly saw some cooler weather as well, with temperatures of 23.1°C, 23.3°C, 24°C and 24.8°C, respectively.

As previously forecast, this was accompanied by rainfall mainly over the western and northern parts of Singapore.

The rain has abated at the time of writing, and the weather remains partly cloudy.

Photo from MSS

Temperatures have also risen to a more typical 29°C to 30°C.

Photo from MSS

Wet weather forecast for August

MSS previously forecast wet weather for the first two weeks of August 2022.

This is due to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions seen in the second half of July.

Short-duration thundery showers were predicted over some parts of Singapore on most days between the morning and early afternoon.

MSS also forecast widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers on one or two days.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of August is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Daily temperatures were forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, with the daily temperature expected to dip to around 23°C on one or two rainy days.

However, towards the end of the first fortnight of August, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Nights are also expected to be warm and humid, with a minimum temperature of up to 28°C, especially in the east and south of Singapore.

Top photo from דניאל נגאי / FB and Housten Lim / FB

