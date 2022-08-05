Back

2 men, aged 17 & 23, killed in lorry accident at Old Jurong Road, 25-year-old driver arrested for drink driving

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | August 05, 2022, 01:47 PM

Two men, aged 17 and 23, were killed in an accident that occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) morning at Old Jurong Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The accident involved a lorry.

The police said that the 25-year-old driver was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death, according to The Straits Times.

A video of the accident was posted on Singapore Roads Accident's Facebook page, in which a white lorry can be seen with its front windscreen and bumper completely shattered.

Driver and remaining passengers taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the road traffic accident at about 1:45am on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Two persons were found trapped in the front seat of a lorry. SCDF rescued them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Six other persons were conveyed to the National University Hospital, SCDF said.

According to ST, the six people taken to hospital are the driver and the remaining five passengers who are aged 15 to 20.

Top images via Singapore Roads Accident/Facebook.

