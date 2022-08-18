Back

WP's Leon Perera replaces Faisal Manap as AHTC vice chairman

Gerald Giam was reappointed as vice chairman.

Sulaiman Daud | August 18, 2022, 02:03 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There has been a shake-up at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), headed by members of the Workers' Party (WP)

Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap, vice chairman of AHTC, has stepped down from his post. Leon Perera will replace him.

Both Faisal and Perera are Members of Parliament, representing Aljunied Group Representation Constituency.

Move to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity

The information was published in the Government Gazette on Aug. 15, and the change had taken place effective from July 31.

Dennis Tan, MP for Hougang, is the current chairman of the council, while another Aljunied MP, Gerald Giam, was reappointed vice chairman.

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson from AHTC said that the move is part of a rotation exercise among MPs to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity.

Faisal and WP Secretary General Pritam Singh have been referred to the Public Prosecutor over their alleged involvement in the Raeesah Khan case, a former MP who was found to have lied in Parliament and resigned.

Both could potentially lose their seats in Parliament if they are charged and convicted, and fined at least S$10,000.

Top image from Leon Perera's Facebook page.

Nick Teo, 31, proposes to Hong Ling on her 28th birthday after dating for 7 years

Another celeb engagement.

August 18, 2022, 01:51 PM

Pink Sweat$ performing in S'pore on Sep. 29, 2022

Concert season.

August 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

Air-fried cookies & brown sugar latte: I tried 3 ‘easy’ TikTok recipes for a quick afternoon snack

Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

August 18, 2022, 11:55 AM

Video captures double rainbow forming over S'pore during bout of evening heavy rain

Woah.

August 18, 2022, 11:30 AM

Baby boomers in S'pore leading more sustainable lifestyle than young people: OCBC survey

The index also found that improvements were negated by an uptick in emissions-heavy activities.

August 18, 2022, 09:57 AM

Taobao's RMB 299 (S$61) free shipping by air to S'pore promo ending Aug. 25, 2022

Still can ship by sea.

August 18, 2022, 07:23 AM

2 Nail Palace outlets ordered by the court to stop misleading customers into buying fungal treatment packages

The company continued to deny it had misled customers.

August 18, 2022, 12:53 AM

5 German fighter jets land in S'pore on Aug. 16 in largest peacetime deployment

The jets are stopping over on their way to Australia.

August 17, 2022, 07:30 PM

Yakult S'pore offering free factory tours, visitors can see how the probiotic drinks are made

Yes, free.

August 17, 2022, 07:05 PM

Woman, allegedly the 'MBS Badge Lady', seen indoors in ION Orchard without mask

Regulations on masking up indoors have not changed.

August 17, 2022, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.