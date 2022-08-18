WP's Leon Perera replaces Faisal Manap as AHTC vice chairman

There has been a shake-up at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), headed by members of the Workers' Party (WP)

Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap, vice chairman of AHTC, has stepped down from his post. Leon Perera will replace him.

Both Faisal and Perera are Members of Parliament, representing Aljunied Group Representation Constituency.

Move to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity

The information was published in the Government Gazette on Aug. 15, and the change had taken place effective from July 31.

Dennis Tan, MP for Hougang, is the current chairman of the council, while another Aljunied MP, Gerald Giam, was reappointed vice chairman.

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson from AHTC said that the move is part of a rotation exercise among MPs to facilitate deepening of leadership capacity.

Faisal and WP Secretary General Pritam Singh have been referred to the Public Prosecutor over their alleged involvement in the Raeesah Khan case, a former MP who was found to have lied in Parliament and resigned.

Both could potentially lose their seats in Parliament if they are charged and convicted, and fined at least S$10,000.

Top image from Leon Perera's Facebook page.