Back

Lawrence Wong on when he'll take over as PM: 'yet to make a decision on actual timing'

Wong explained three possible scenarios on how he could take over as PM.

Syahindah Ishak | August 16, 2022, 01:54 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong addressed questions on when he will take over as Singapore's next prime minister (PM), explaining the three possible scenarios, and why the decision on the actual timing has yet to be made.

Have yet to make decision on actual timing

In an interview with Bloomberg News' Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Monday (Aug. 15), Wong said that his transition to become PM could take place before the next General Elections (GE), in which case he would "clearly lead" the People's Action Party (PAP) and the 4G team in the GE.

However, Wong also said that the transition could take place after the GE, in which PM Lee Hsien Loong will continue to lead the PAP in the GE and if the PAP wins, Wong would take over as the new PM.

"These are the options, but we have still yet to make a decision on the actual timing," said Wong.

Wong stated that his current priority is to start thinking about organising the 4G team and how they will deal with their immediate priorities.

Wong also said that he wants to take this time to settle in to his "new expanded responsibilities and portfolios".

"In due course we will make a decision on this important matter," he added.

"I am honoured by their choice"

In the interview, Micklethwait commented that the succession process was "a sort of Squid Game competition" in which Wong eventually won.

Wong refuted the comparison, and said that the succession process was "never a matter of competition, certainly not the Squid Game".

He added that the leaders had a "very thorough and deliberate process" to think about the succession plan.

The plans, however, were disrupted because of Covid-19, Wong said.

He added:

"Then we had to come back together, and we wanted a process that would allow us to choose a leader while strengthening the sense of team within the Cabinet, and we have done that.

I have emerged as the candidate my colleagues have chosen to lead the team, I am honoured by their choice, and we are now in the process of deliberating exactly when would that transition be for me to take over from Prime Minister Lee."

Related stories

Top images courtesy of Ministry of Finance.

Neither China nor Taiwan wants to go into battle but it can easily become 'very dangerous': Lawrence Wong

Miscalculations might escalate to an armed conflict if not managed well.

August 16, 2022, 02:16 PM

Cornetto Hershey's ice cream now at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.60

The only kind of kisses you need.

August 16, 2022, 01:44 PM

End of 'Little Thailand': Tenants to move out of Golden Mile Complex before May 2023

End of current incarnation of Golden Mile Complex.

August 16, 2022, 01:34 PM

Influencer Naomi Neo responds to flak for scaring 4-year-old son with TikTok ghost filter

Online users have accused her of traumatising her son for views.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Project SuperStar alums Hong Junyang, Candyce Toh welcome 2nd child 'after years of trying'

The 42-year-old says this will be her last pregnancy.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Jurong East HDB flat fire: 1 dead, 3 conveyed to hospital

An occupant in the affected unit had also self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival. 

August 16, 2022, 11:55 AM

Scoot relaunches flights from S'pore to Hokkaido from Nov. 1, 2022

Finally.

August 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

2 in 5 S'pore workers rather not take job if unable to work from home or have flexible hours

Going to the office is not that attractive to a significant number of employees.

August 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

6 trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exams withdraw applications to practise law in S'pore

The lawyer of three of the trainees said they will give "deep thought" to what they have done.

August 16, 2022, 11:04 AM

China must respond to 'unprovoked challenge to its sovereignty': Chinese ambassador to S'pore on Pelosi's Taiwan visit

She accused Pelosi and Taiwan of disturbing regional peace.

August 16, 2022, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.