Lawrence Wong rides motorcycle with 800 others to raise funds for Children's Cancer Foundation

Wong used to ride a motorcycle during his university days in the U.S.

Low Jia Ying | August 15, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong showed a different side to his personality on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14), when he hopped on a motorcycle to raise funds for the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Wong, dressed in full motorcycle gear, rode a Royal Enfield Classic 500, along with more than 800 other motorcyclists, according to his Facebook post.

"I haven't ridden on a bike for about 20 over years": Wong

Wong was part of a motorcycle convoy held by Riders Aid Singapore, a social enterprise that organises charity rides like this one.

This year's National Day charity ride was to raise funds for the Children's Cancer Foundation.

In his speech at the event, Wong thanked the organisers for giving him the chance to ride a motorcycle again.

Wong said the last time he rode a motorcycle was over 20 years ago, when he was a student in the U.S.

"So since then, I rode for a little bit but I have not ridden a motorcycle for 20 years. But I think some skills, you do not forget, even after 20 years," he added.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Wong holds Class 2, 2A and 2B motorcycle licenses, which allows him to ride motorcycles of any engine capacity.

See Wong in action here:

Via Lawrence Wong/TikTok

@lawrencewongst Ride for Charity! 😎 Paying it forward to raise funds for the Singapore Children’s Cancer Foundation. #motorcycle #royalenfield #charity ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP

In his Facebook post, Wong also said he was heartened to see "Singaporeans from all walks of life coming together" to do good.

The charity ride raised about S$30,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation, according to ST.

At the event, Wong was also presented with a painting of him with a motorcycle as a token of appreciation.

Suriya Kumar, the president of Riders Aid Singapore, said he was surprised to learn that Wong wanted to ride the motorcycle all by himself, according to ST.

He said previous Guests of Honour would typically ride pillion.

All photos via Lawrence Wong/FB

