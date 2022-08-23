Back

Definition of marriage won't change under my watch, if PAP wins next election: Lawrence Wong

Not on his watch.

Sulaiman Daud | August 23, 2022, 04:07 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made clear his position, and that of the People's Action Party, that the current legal definition of marriage between one man and one woman will not change.

Speaking in a CNA interview, Wong was asked about the impact of Section 377A's repeal on other national policies, and a so-called "cascading effect" that some social conservatives are worried about.

He said:

"Well, let me be very clear. The government will continue to uphold our family-centred policies. We are fully committed to that, and we will continue to uphold marriage as defined as between man and woman.

PM himself said this very clearly in his speech – the PAP government will not change the current definition of marriage.

So this will not change, this will not happen under the watch of the current prime minister, and it will not happen under my watch – if the PAP were to win the next General Election."

Wong, who is also the finance minister, elaborated that the laws and policies that rely on such a definition of marriage will not be changed and the "overall tone of society" will not change.

No change

Following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement, government ministries and statutory boards hastened to emphasise that the status quo will be maintained.

Wong also said the government has received feedback from people on both sides of the debate who have reported harassment or discrimination for sharing their views.

He said:

"We are monitoring this very closely and we will take action and steps against any such acts of discrimination or harassment. There is no place for such behaviours in Singapore. No one should feel threatened because of their religious affiliation. No one should be threatened because they are LGBT."

Wong called for restraint and tolerance, and commented that if one side were to push "too hard", the other side will push back even harder and split society.

Govt committed to strengthening family structure

In a separate interview, Law Minister K Shanmugam said:

"This Government's position is very clear, and you have also heard what DPM Lawrence has said. We are committed to strengthening the current structure of marriage, strengthening the family structure, and the policies that surround that structure of family. We think that is what is fundamental for Singapore, and in fact, we are amending the Constitution to strengthen that position."

PM Lee announced that the government will be amending the Constitution to protect the legal definition of marriage from a court challenge.

Shanmugam explained that the definition of marriage is outlined in the Women's Charter.

Shanmugam, who is also the Home Affairs Minister, added:

"On the first point, our policies on marriage, and other related policies centred on marriage – I have said housing, education, social policies – they are not going to change. In fact, we are going further. We are going to protect these policies from legal challenge, by amending the Constitution."

Read more:

Top image from CNA YouTube.

S'pore core inflation rises to 4.8% in July 2022

Headline inflation, which includes accommodation and private transport costs, at 7%.

August 23, 2022, 03:51 PM

1 worker missing at sea after part of concrete pier collapses at Keppel Shipyard, 4 injured

Search operations for the missing worker are still ongoing.

August 23, 2022, 03:29 PM

Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Sengkang Shell from Sep. 1 - Oct. 31, 2022

Lucky people in the northeast.

August 23, 2022, 03:27 PM

Woman alights at AMK Hub zebra crossing, shows middle finger after car behind honks at her

Everyone so sassy these days.

August 23, 2022, 02:52 PM

S'pore garbage disposal firm boss & workers go through rubbish heap to find woman's lost iPhone

The boss had said, "I know how it feels to lose a phone."

August 23, 2022, 02:07 PM

S'pore opposition political parties react to 377A repeal, some decline to reveal their positions until Parliament debate

We collated responses from political parties in Singapore.

August 23, 2022, 01:40 PM

S'pore taxi driver sacked after dropping off pregnant mum with 2 kids at Toa Payoh instead of Yishun because he wanted to go home

He's fired.

August 23, 2022, 12:22 PM

Ong Eng Sing, 47, Pokka ex-CEO & husband of actress Vivian Lai, fined S$15,000

He settled out of court with Pokka.

August 23, 2022, 11:52 AM

International media had a field day covering S'pore's 377A repeal

The UN High Commissioner on Human Rights hopes that repeal will "pave the way for constructive dialogue".

August 23, 2022, 11:03 AM

Popular cake-in-a-can vending machines from Japan coming to S'pore, will be available across the island

Can eat.

August 23, 2022, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.