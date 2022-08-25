Back

S'pore woman loses 42kg in 2 years by taking long walks & fasting intermittently

Inspiring.

Alfie Kwa | August 25, 2022, 04:31 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore went from 110kg to 68kg over the course of two years.

She posted videos of her weight loss journey on TikTok, inspiring others to lead a healthier lifestyle as she had.

@eggtingg Ok down another 12kg! Officially lose 42kg! Not going back to 110kg! Thanks to pandemic period! Only positive result I want during covid period! Been lazy so looking back at old pic to motivate myself again! Slowly but surely! #covid #fypsg #FYP #tiktoksg #weighloss #beforeafter #slowlybutsurely #intermittentfasting #weightlossjourney #SG ♬ original sound - Egg | 鸡蛋

Weight loss journey

The TikTok user with the user name, eggtingg, posted that she had lost 42kg in close to two years.

In the past, she weighed 110kg.

But over the course of the pandemic, she decided to change her lifestyle habits.

She had two key changes.

One was to adhere to a 16:8 intermittent fasting, where she eats during an eight-hour window, and fast for the other 16 hours in a day.

During that time, she also opted for healthier food options on the weekdays.

She added that she doesn't count her calories, and that she just tries to eat "super clean".

Her healthy options include stir-fried pasta with olive oil, garlic and chilli and boiled or stir-fried vegetables with some oyster sauce or with garlic, among other meals.

@eggtingg Wat I eat mostly on Mon to Fri.. Weekend cheat Haha! Slowly but surely! 20kg more! #diet #weightloss#FYP #sgtiktok #covidperiod ♬ original sound - Egg | 鸡蛋

But this doesn't mean she doesn't indulge herself once in a while -- she'll have cheat meals on the weekends.

The other thing she did was to start exercising five times a week.

She would go for 6km to 10km walks.

Or she'll follow a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session on YouTube.

In February this year, she said that she had already lost 30kg and aimed to lose another 20kg.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), she announced that she lost another 12kg.

Inspiring others

Many TikTok users were impressed by her determination.

One commenter said: "You are my source of inspiration."

Others commended her for her resilience in sticking to her diet and exercise regime which led her to lose 42kg.

Agreeing with a commenter, she said she was able to reach her goals "slowly but surely". And perhaps the best advice she gained from her journey so far is to "just do it".

All images via eggtingg/TikTok. 

New sando restaurant in Tanjong Pagar specialises in A5 Wagyu Japanese sandwiches with deep fried beef

Not just your regular deep fried, but wagyu-fat fried.

August 25, 2022, 07:17 PM

Thousands of plants at Lim Chu Kang farm at risk of being disposed as landscaping firm can't make deadline to move

Why not give it away to the public for free?

August 25, 2022, 06:57 PM

'Very rare air' from Billie Eilish's S'pore concert selling for S$15,000 on Carousell

Fast deal.

August 25, 2022, 06:54 PM

Rod, an Egyptian Vulture, has passed away at Jurong Bird Park at nearly 60 years old

Rod had lived almost three times the natural lifespan of Egyptian Vultures in the wild.

August 25, 2022, 06:35 PM

White Rabbit cup ice cream & merchandise pop-up at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery from Aug. 26 - Sep. 11, 2022

A taste of nostalgia.

August 25, 2022, 06:30 PM

M'sian buys trolley full of Super Ring to troll Najib after he goes to jail, like how Najib trolled Mahathir

Super Rings of Power.

August 25, 2022, 06:24 PM

Rosmah says Najib is adapting well in jail

She's also facing corruption charges.

August 25, 2022, 06:09 PM

‘Plastic disposables are a massive problem’: Why S’pore F&B companies have switched to sustainable packaging despite rising cost pressures

Working towards sustainability.

August 25, 2022, 06:06 PM

Old Chang Kee's 'mooncake puff' with yam & salted egg filling returns, available Sep. 1 - 25, 2022

Mid-Autumn Festival.

August 25, 2022, 06:01 PM

Grand Hyatt S'pore to close from Sep. 19, reopening planned for 1st quarter of 2023

Renovations were announced in 2021 as part of the hotel's 50th anniversary.

August 25, 2022, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.