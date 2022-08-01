KKday’s online travel fair offers exclusive deals & discounts of up to S$100 site-wide from now till Aug. 31

Picture this: You’re lying on a clean king-sized bed with fluffy pillows in a five-star hotel in Bintan, admiring the verdant gardens outside as your loved ones’ laughter fills the room.

Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

So take this article as a sign for you to take a break from life and have some fun.

From now till Aug. 31, Asia’s leading e-commerce travel platform KKday is having an online travel fair.

Called “The Great Escape”, the travel fair includes spend and redeem offers, exclusive travel deals, and discounts.

With the spend and redeem offers, you can stand to win prizes with a combined value of S$5,700.

And one of the discounts include an up to 25 per cent off deal site-wide if you pay with Atome.

You can use Atome to pay for all of your travel deals in three easy payments with no interest. This is especially useful for big ticket purchases.

In addition to these deals, KKday also offers a myriad of travel products and services, from attractions and tours to global car rental and WIFI access.

Travel packages and products

KKday offers a variety of products and packages for destinations worldwide, but here are some key places you might want to add to your bucket list:

The Residence Bintan (~S$349.13 per pax)

Bintan is an ideal getaway that mixes the pastoral beauty of a traditional Asian town with a sumptuous modern touch.

With this package, you can spend two to three nights at The Residence Bintan, a five-star hotel with verdant gardens and a quiet bay.

This package also includes ferry rides, a snorkelling adventure, and a mangrove tour.

More info can be found here.

Bali Instagram Tour (~S$57.39)

You can have your own private tour guide and driver to take you around these instagram-worthy scenic spots in Bali:

Gates of Heaven at Pura Lempuyang Temple

Mount Agung

Tirta Gangga

Tukad Cepung Waterfall

Tegalalang rice terraces

Local Balinese coffee plantation

Famous jungle swing

More info here.

Legoland Malaysia Theme Park Ticket (~S$22.45)

At Legoland Malaysia, you can explore over 70 exhilarating themed rides, slides, shows, and attractions.

One of the most thrilling rides include the Dragon Roller Coaster or the Splash 'N' Swirl water slide.

You will also get to experience building Lego robots, fire blasters, and flying machines.

More info here.

Phuket day tour (From S$51.09)

Looking for some exhilarating outdoor adventures?

Venture to the jungle in Phuket and experience a variety of exciting activities.

You can get your adrenaline pumping with whitewater rafting, ATV riding, and river zip lining.

You can also trek through the jungle and bask in nature’s beauty.

More info here.

Hoi An Memories Show & Dinner Voucher (~S$28.48)

The Hoi An Memories Show is Vietnam’s largest outdoor visual arts performance, with 500 performers in five different acts depicting about 400 years worth of the country’s history.

Catch this grand spectacle of a performance by the beautiful Hoai River, and get a taste of local cuisine at the food stalls there.

More info here.

Coron Island Hopping Day Tour (~S$22.96)

One of the most underrated destinations for island hopping is in the Philippines.

Experience the best full-day island hopping tours of Coron and marvel at the picture-postcard scenery the island boasts as you sail from one location to another.

You will be able to bask in the beauty of Kayangan Lake and CYC Beach, as well as the idyllic Green Lagoon, Coron’s hidden gem.

More info here.

Disneyland Paris

Besides Southeast Asia, KKday also offers exclusive deals worldwide.

One of its most attractive offers, which is available from now till Sep. 30, is a Disneyland Paris ticket, including access to the epic Marvel Avengers Campus.

At the Marvel Avengers Campus, you can expect the Avengers to drop in at any moment and recruit you to help them save the day.

So look out for Black Panther, Thor and their fellow Avengers patrolling the streets.

For every Disneyland Paris ticket purchased, you will receive La Vallée Village Paris eVIP perks (10 per cent off) and a £5 (~S$7.05) F&B credit.

And with every two Disneyland Paris adult tickets purchased, you will get a £25 (~S$35.27) La Vallée Village Paris gift card.

If you’re travelling in a group of four, you can save up to S$100 with ATOME25.

KKday x Atome Exclusive

The KKday offers don’t stop there.

If you pay using Atome, you can enjoy discounts sitewide on KKday.

This includes three interest-free instalments.

With the promo code ‘ATOME25’, you can get 25 per cent off KKday site-wide.

This offer is only valid for purchases on KKday App, and you must spend a minimum of S$300.

The discount will be capped at a maximum of S$100.

With the promo code ‘ATOME15’, you can enjoy 15 per cent off KKday site-wide.

This offer is valid for purchases on KKday website and app, with a minimum expenditure of S$100.

The discount will be capped at S$40 max.

Prizes for top 10 KKday spenders

KKday will also be giving out prizes for the top 10 spenders who purchase during its campaign period.

First prize: GoldHeart 14K Rose Gold Bracelet with Diamond worth S$400

Second to fourth prize: S$100 KKday credits

Fifth to tenth prize: Anothersole ANEW mini bag worth S$85

Free Sigi Skin Travel Set worth S$45

In addition, the first 100 customers who spend a minimum of S$100 on Southeast Asia products (Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines) will receive a Sigi Skin Travel Set worth S$45.

So if you’re looking to have some fun with your family and friends, head over to KKday’s website.

