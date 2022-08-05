Back

KFC outlets in China to serve chicken feet due to inflation

Don't tell Quentin Tarantino.

Sulaiman Daud | August 05, 2022, 04:59 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

KFC customers in China may soon be tucking into chicken feet as part of their two-piece meals. But this change in the menu isn't due to cultural considerations, it's because of price inflation.

According to CNN Businesssurging oil and food prices have "significantly" increased business costs.

Everything but the feathers

The CEO of Yum China, a company which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains in China, said that the commodity price increase was absorbed by the "full utilisation" of the chicken.

CEO Joey Wat added that this means using "every part" of the chicken -- except for its feathers.

The restaurant chains have been undergoing tough times, with China's frequent lockdowns to maintain its "zero Covid" strategy affecting business.

Photo from Unsplash.

Sales at Yum China's locations open for at least a year dropped 16 per cent compared with the same period the year before.

However, demand for deliveries has risen by about 8 per cent. Wat revealed that the company has taken action to cut costs, including rolling back on advertising and marketing and asking landlords for rent relief.

She also pledged to avoid laying off staff this year, with Yum China employing around 450,000 people.

Along with another pledge not to raise prices charged for meals, the company is looking at any way it can to cut costs -- including using every part of a chicken.

Top image from Pixabay and Unsplash.

Free charity concert with Thai pop-opera group at S'pore Botanic Gardens on Aug. 7, 2022

Concert-goers are encouraged to donate to the cause.

August 05, 2022, 04:16 PM

Executive maisonette in Bukit Batok sold for S$1 million

Bukit Batok is now the fourth non-mature estate to join the million-dollar flat club.

August 05, 2022, 03:58 PM

S'pore celebs & influencers rub shoulders with Jackson Wang at his streetwear store launch in Orchard

He left them loving him.

August 05, 2022, 03:44 PM

S'pore travellers in Thailand can now make payment using DBS & OCBC apps

No need to bring so much cash.

August 05, 2022, 02:58 PM

Body found in canal near Geylang East Park, Gurkha on scene

Police investigating.

August 05, 2022, 02:16 PM

2 men, aged 17 & 23, killed in lorry accident at Old Jurong Road, 25-year-old driver arrested for drink driving

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 05, 2022, 01:47 PM

S'pore Prison Service says allegations it stopped death row inmate from filing legal claim are 'untrue'

A woman had penned a letter alleging that her brother was denied access to the courts.

August 05, 2022, 01:31 PM

Auntie storms Bedok getai stage to snatch mic after request for Hokkien songs rejected

Singapore healing.

August 05, 2022, 01:04 PM

Workers' Party makes TikTok debut with video of Low Thia Khiang inspecting Anchorvale HDB playground

WP's TikTok debut.

August 05, 2022, 12:31 PM

12 meaningful local brands to support & enjoy great discounts with this National Day

Who doesn’t love a good deal? Especially when you’ll be doing good too.

August 05, 2022, 12:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.