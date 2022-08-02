Back

Man, 48, arrested for allegedly throwing object that produced smoke & loud bang at children at Jurong playground

The children said they don't know why the man did that.

Belmont Lay | August 02, 2022, 11:54 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for public nuisance after he allegedly threw an unidentified object that produced a deafening bang and white smoke at a group of children at Jurong West Street 42.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on July 28 at 3.48pm.

The group of children were playing at the playground at that time at Block 453 Jurong West Street 42.

A 10-year-old boy was quoted by the Chinese media as saying: "The five of us were playing at the playground when the man suddenly threw the object in our direction and it landed about 2m to 3m away from me."

Another 10-year-old child told the Chinese media: "I vaguely saw him throw a palm-sized blue-green object, and then it produced smoke right in front of us. The sound of blasts was much louder than the fire crackers during New Year."

"I don't know if we accidentally bumped into him in the middle of a game and offended him."

No other details about the nature of the object was provided.

The police confirmed that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Maps

Gov’t ‘open’ to idea of holding future NDPs at Sports Hub: Edwin Tong

The last time NDP was held at the Sports Hub was in 2016.

August 02, 2022, 11:38 AM

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ‘not accorded any privileges’ in S’pore: MFA

His Short Term Visit Pass was extended by another 14 days.

August 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

US kills Al-Qaeda terrorist who plotted 9/11 attacks with drone strike in Afghanistan: Joe Biden

A Biden Administration official said there was no indication civilians were harmed in the strike.

August 02, 2022, 10:36 AM

Charles Yeo, 31, wanted by S'pore police after flying to UK to seek 'political asylum' when he should've returned as per bail conditions

He was to return to Singapore on July 30.

August 02, 2022, 03:28 AM

M'sia now wants to export its oversupply of chicken to other countries

Would other countries still want that much chicken from Malaysia?

August 02, 2022, 02:15 AM

No evidence of community spread of monkeypox in S’pore from reported cases: MOH

11 of 45 local close contacts had exited quarantine, and none showed symptoms or tested positive.

August 01, 2022, 09:20 PM

Rental flats in Toa Payoh undergoing residential development, about 400 tenants affected

Tenants are expected to move out of their flats by Feb. 15, 2023.

August 01, 2022, 08:37 PM

Traveller fined S$2,570 for carrying McDonald's meal to Australia from Bali

Ouch.

August 01, 2022, 07:17 PM

Bishan pasar malam happening now till Aug. 13, has vadai, Ramly burgers, sweet potato balls

Food galore.

August 01, 2022, 07:13 PM

Dennis Chew claims his guest on paranormal variety show was almost possessed while filming

Scary.

August 01, 2022, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.