Man, 48, arrested for allegedly throwing object that produced smoke & loud bang at children at Jurong playground

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for public nuisance after he allegedly threw an unidentified object that produced a deafening bang and white smoke at a group of children at Jurong West Street 42.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on July 28 at 3.48pm.

The group of children were playing at the playground at that time at Block 453 Jurong West Street 42.

A 10-year-old boy was quoted by the Chinese media as saying: "The five of us were playing at the playground when the man suddenly threw the object in our direction and it landed about 2m to 3m away from me."

Another 10-year-old child told the Chinese media: "I vaguely saw him throw a palm-sized blue-green object, and then it produced smoke right in front of us. The sound of blasts was much louder than the fire crackers during New Year."

"I don't know if we accidentally bumped into him in the middle of a game and offended him."

No other details about the nature of the object was provided.

The police confirmed that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Maps