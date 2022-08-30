Jurong Bird Park to close after Jan. 3, 2023

Singapore's one and only bird park will finally be taking its leave from the west side of the island.

Jurong Bird Park will be ceasing operations after exactly 52 years.

From Sep. 3, Jurong Bird Park will have a series of activities before its last day on Jan. 3, 2023.

Next year, the bird park will relocate to Mandai Wildlife Reserve and will be renamed Bird Paradise.

The new Bird Paradise will house one of the largest numbers of threatened avian species under human care, according to the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Transforming the Mandai area

The Jurong Bird Park first opened on Jan. 3, 1971, as Asia's largest bird park.

It was home to over 5,000 birds across 400 species, and was built at a cost of S$3.5 million.

In 2014, it was announced that the bird park will be relocated to where the existing Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and River Wonders are, as part of the Mandai area's transformation into a mega nature attraction.

A new park, called Rainforest Wild, will also be built there, offering explorations within a rainforest setting, where habitat, adventure and animals are weaved together into one compact experience.

It will also hold a new dedicated facility for the rehabilitation and treatment of rescued animals.

Additionally, several areas within the existing parks at Mandai will see a makeover — Kidzworld in Singapore Zoo will be revamped, while the Night Safari will boast a new amphitheatre which can seat 1,000 people.

Events and activities before closing

"A Flight to Remember" will celebrate Jurong Bird Park's legacy and heritage, and will include various events and activities such as a self-guided Heritage Trail and the reopening of the park's old Panorail Station.

The Panorail is a monorail system which offered guests panoramic views around the park until it was closed in 2012.

Guests can also contribute their favourite memories of Jurong Bird Park to the 'living' Memory Wall at the Penguin Coast.

The entrance of the park will also feature a recreation of the old cuckoo clock tower, which doubles as a countdown timer to the park's final day of operations.

Additionally, there will be limited edition merchandise such as Jurong Bird Park-themed terrariums and medallions.

More events will follow in the later part of the year, such as a Nostalgic Signature Tour in November.

Find more information on the park's closing and its activities here.

Top photo from Jimmy Seah / Google Maps