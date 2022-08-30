Joseph Schooling apologises for 'moment of weakness' after admitting to consuming cannabis

Singaporean Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling has issued an apology after admitting to consuming cannabis.

The 27-year-old tested negative for controlled drugs in a urine test, but confessed to consuming cannabis while overseas in May 2022.

Schooling apologises

Shortly after statements were issued by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and SportSG, Schooling posted an apology on his Instagram Stories.

He apologised for the "hurt" he has caused to "everyone around (him)", in particular his family and "the young fans who look up to (him)."

The swimmer admitted that he "demonstrated bad judgement" and "gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of (his) life."

Schooling ended the statement by affirming that he will "make amends and right what is wrong".

Top photos from Singapore Swimming Association's Facebook & Joseph Schooling's Instagram