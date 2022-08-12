Johnson & Johnson to stop talc-based baby powder from 2023, will use cornstarch-based product

Johnson & Johnson announced on Aug. 11 that it will cease the sales of its talc-based baby powder globally from 2023.

The company pulled the product from shelves in the U.S. and Canada back in 2020.

Replacing it with cornstarch-based products

Its baby powder line will be replaced with cornstarch-based products instead.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio", Johnson & Johnson wrote in its Aug. 11 media release.

It also noted that cornstarch-based Johnson's baby powder products are already on sale around the world.

In the announcement, the company reiterated its stand on its talc-based products.

It wrote that it stood behind the results of independent scientific analysis from around the world that confirms its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder is "safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer".

Asbestos contamination claims first raised in 2018

The popular Johnson & Johnson product has been plagued by asbestos contamination claims since 2018.

That year, lawsuits were brought against the pharmaceutical company in the United States.

Plaintiffs claimed that asbestos found in the talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder contributed to cases of ovarian cancer in women.

The plaintiffs were eventually awarded S$6.7 billion (US$4.7 billion) by a jury in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lawsuits were also brought against the company in 2019.

An investigation by Reuters and the New York Times in 2018 also claimed that Johnson & Johnson knew for decades about asbestos contamination in their talc-based baby powder.

Legal troubles ongoing

In October 2021, Johnson & Johnson created a new subsidiary called LTL Management and transferred its related baby powder business and liabilities to the subsidiary, CBS reported.

The company then declared the subsidiary bankrupt, a move that paused the ongoing lawsuits against its talc-based baby powder, according to CBS.

In November 2021, Johnson & Johnson planned a further separation of its consumer health business from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices business, according to Reuters.

CNA reported that a shareholder attempt to end the global sales of talc-based baby powder failed in April 2022.

BBC reported that talc is mined from the earth, close to seams where asbestos is also found.

Top photo via Jake Sullivan/Getty Images