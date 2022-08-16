2 in 5 S'pore workers rather not take job if unable to work from home or have flexible hours

Some two in five workers in Singapore would rather not take up a job if they are unable to work from home, a recent survey with 1,000 employed Singapore-based respondents, aged between 18 and 67, found.

A similar proportion of survey respondents also said they would not take up a job if they could not work during the hours that they want, while about 80 per cent of them said having flexible working hours is important to them.

Bi-annual survey finding

These results were derived from a bi-annual survey by recruitment agency Randstad conducted in February and March 2022

The responses highlight the workforce’s latest sentiments and perceptions of the local job market.

Remote, flexi-hours work valued

Some 77 per cent of the respondents said they valued the importance of remote work.

Some 42 per cent said they would not accept a job if there was no work-from-home option.

Some 80 per cent said flexible working hours is important to them and 60 per cent said their jobs accommodated flexible work hours.

Only 52 per cent said their employers provided them with remote working options.

Prioritising of happiness and values

The survey also found that some two in five workers would rather be unemployed than feel unhappy in their job.

About half of those surveyed said they would quit their job if it prevented them from enjoying life.

Some two in five said they would not accept a job with a business that does not align with their values on social and environmental issues, as well as not accept a job if the company was not making a proactive effort to improve their diversity and equity.

What younger workers want

Younger workers in Singapore were more likely to quit if they felt that their jobs prevented them from enjoying life.

Some 56 per cent aged 18 to 24 said they would do so.

A similar proportion of respondents aged between 25 and 34 said the same.

Only 45 per cent of older workers aged 45 to 54 felt the same.

The survey report said mature workers are less likely to risk their job security to change employers, may face higher financial responsibilities and have a more established career.

Younger employees are more willing to explore job switches to find the organisational structures and culture that best match their aspirations and lifestyles, which changes their definition of success.

Job should contribute to society

Some 44 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they were prepared to accept a job with lower pay that contributed to society.

This is 10 per cent higher than the global average.

But older workers were more likely to feel this way, with some 47 per cent of those aged 45 to 54 indicating they would.

This is compared to those aged 18 to 24 (38 per cent), 25 to 34 (46 per cent) and 35 to 44 (39 per cent).

