Korean man in his 40s hurled abuse at couple after their child cried during 1-hour flight

A Korean man in his 40s was handed over to the police after he hurled abuse at a couple whose child was crying during a flight.

"어른은 피해받아도 돼?" 네가 무슨 어른이냐 아직 덜 자란 부분이 있는 거 같은데 이새끼야 ㅉㅉ pic.twitter.com/67ZYU23zvm — Mr.Hong (@qlrvkdlqlrvkdl) August 15, 2022

A viral video which has sparked condemnation online in South Korea shows the man screaming at the mother and child.

The incident occurred on an Aug. 14 Air Busan flight from Gimpo Airport -- located in Seoul -- to Jeju.

A typical flight between the two airports lasts for just over an hour.

He chastised the woman, saying that she shouldn't have one if she cannot "educate" her child.

Throughout the tirade, the man was apparently cursing as the video censored parts of his speech. He allegedly also took off his mask.

He apparently continued swearing at the mother while the flight attendant tried to get him to calm down and return to his seat.

The man was handed off to the police when the plane arrived in Jeju.

Korean news outlets have reported that he is under investigation for possible violations of aviation laws and could be sentenced to up to three years in prison or fined up to 30 million won (S$31,500) for the disturbance.

Top image from Twitter and Google Maps