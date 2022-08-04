Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Italian chef Mirko Febbrile will be cooking up a storm in a hawker stall at Chinatown Complex from Aug. 17 to Sep. 17, 2022.
This pop-up is in collaboration with Nudedles.4, an Italian pasta hawker stall at the same hawker centre.
The pop-up will feature four of Febbrile's favourite classic handmade pasta:
- Linguine al Pesto (S$7)
- Ricota and Tomato Cavatelli (S$8)
- Rigatoni alla Carbonara (S$9)
- Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu (S$10)
There will also be Soft Serve Burrata Ice-Cream ($5).
If you don't know who Febbrile is, he was formerly the chef de cuisine of Braci, a Michelin-starred restaurant at Boat Quay.
According to a press release, he has been in Singapore for the past seven years.
Nudedles.4
Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith Street #02-34 Singapore 050335
Opening hours: 11am till sold out, closed on Mondays.
