Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Italian chef Mirko Febbrile will be cooking up a storm in a hawker stall at Chinatown Complex from Aug. 17 to Sep. 17, 2022.

This pop-up is in collaboration with Nudedles.4, an Italian pasta hawker stall at the same hawker centre.

The pop-up will feature four of Febbrile's favourite classic handmade pasta:

Linguine al Pesto (S$7)

Ricota and Tomato Cavatelli (S$8)

Rigatoni alla Carbonara (S$9)

Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu (S$10)

There will also be Soft Serve Burrata Ice-Cream ($5).

If you don't know who Febbrile is, he was formerly the chef de cuisine of Braci, a Michelin-starred restaurant at Boat Quay.

According to a press release, he has been in Singapore for the past seven years.

Nudedles.4

Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith Street #02-34 Singapore 050335

Opening hours: 11am till sold out, closed on Mondays.