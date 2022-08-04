Back

Italian ex-Michelin restaurant chef to host pop-up Chinatown hawker stall from Aug. 17 - Sep. 17, 2022

Pasta for the people.

Fasiha Nazren | August 04, 2022, 02:00 PM

Italian chef Mirko Febbrile will be cooking up a storm in a hawker stall at Chinatown Complex from Aug. 17 to Sep. 17, 2022.

This pop-up is in collaboration with Nudedles.4, an Italian pasta hawker stall at the same hawker centre.

Febbrile and Clarence Chooi, owner of Nudedles.4. Photo from Lo & Behold Group.

The pop-up will feature four of Febbrile's favourite classic handmade pasta:

  • Linguine al Pesto (S$7)

  • Ricota and Tomato Cavatelli (S$8)

  • Rigatoni alla Carbonara (S$9)

  • Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu (S$10)

Photo from Lo & Behold Group.

There will also be Soft Serve Burrata Ice-Cream ($5).

If you don't know who Febbrile is, he was formerly the chef de cuisine of Braci, a Michelin-starred restaurant at Boat Quay.

According to a press release, he has been in Singapore for the past seven years.

Nudedles.4

Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith Street #02-34 Singapore 050335

Opening hours: 11am till sold out, closed on Mondays.

