ICA urges S'poreans to apply for passports now in time for year-end travel plans

Do it now.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2022, 05:05 PM

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is urging Singaporeans to submit their passport applications immediately if they have year-end travel plans.

ICA said on Aug. 18 that those who submit their applications late will risk not being able to collect their passport in time for their travels.

Those holding expired passports or passports with less than six months validity are to start their applications now.

This is to avoid another surge of applications towards the end of the year and provide sufficient time for ICA to meet the demand for year-end travels.

Submit applications online

Passport applications can be submitted online via the ICA website or MyICA Mobile app.

These platforms can also be used to check the passport application status.

Those who choose to take a photo of themselves for passport applications should refer to the photo guidelines on ICA’s website to avoid unnecessary delay.

Applicants will be required to resubmit a new photo if the photo does not meet passport guidelines.

An email or a pink notification card from ICA will be sent to those whose passports are ready for collection.

An appointment can be made online to collect their passport from the ICA Building or any of the 29 designated post offices

No additional fee is required for passport collection at the post offices.

Those with queries regarding passport matters can refer to ICA's FAQs or via the Live Chat on its website, and can contact the passport hotline at 68125555.

Top photo via Syahindah Ishak & Complaint Singapore Facebook

