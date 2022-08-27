Back

Huawei founder's 'panic-mode' internal memo outlines company's fight to survive, sparks concerns about Chinese economy

More job cuts expected as profit margins shrink.

Andrew Koay | August 27, 2022, 01:05 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A leaked internal memo by Huawei's founder Ren Zhangfei that outlined his company's bleak position has stirred up concern in China about a possible economic crisis.

"No more stories, we have to talk about the realities,” the memo stated, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"We have to survive first, and we’ll have a future if we can survive."

In the memo, Ren told employees they should expect a "chill", and that Huawei would focus on profit and cashflow, over revenue for the next three years.

Ren also said Huawei would scale back or divest from non-core businesses, indicating job cuts.

According to The Guardian, the 77-year-old CEO cited the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the U.S.'s "continued blockade" on some Chinese businesses as reasons for global economic downturn.

"The next decade will be a very painful historical period," wrote Ren.

SCMP reported that the memo indicated Huawei was in "crisis management mode".

In 2021, the company's headcount dropped by 2,000, while revenue shrank in the first half of 2022 with a 5.9 per cent year on year decline to 301.6 billion yuan (S$61.18 billion).

In addition, its net profit margin was 5 per cent, having stood at 9.8 per cent for the same period in 2021 — a stark contrast from the days when Huawei had overtaken Apple and Samsung as the global leader in smartphone sales.

Concerning for the whole of China

Sometimes referred to as China's largest firm, Huawei's struggles also signal the possibility of wider struggles in the country's economy.

According to The Guardian, China is not expected to reach its economic growth target of 5.5 per cent this year.

The company also previously found itself caught in the middle of rising U.S.-China tensions.

Members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the U.S., have banned Huawei from accessing their 5G networks over concerns that it could compromise national security, lead to the theft of corporate secrets, or put political dissidents in danger.

Ren previously claimed that he would not help China spy on the U.S. "even if required by law".

Online, the memo — which The Guardian reported was shared and discussed by more than 100 million users on Chinese social media — sparked alarm from some over what it could mean for Chinese people and small businesses.

One comment on Weibo quoted by SCMP read: "When a giant like Huawei is raising this issue, it speaks volumes about the severity of the problem."

Speaking to The Guardian, Trivium China analyst Linghao Bao said that Ren's words stood out because he sounded like he was in "panic mode".

"In addition, it’s a politically sensitive time right now. We’re just a couple of months away from the 20th party congress. As you know, economic performance is tied up with the party’s legitimacy."

Top photo by Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

SIA premium economy passengers rush to grab luggage from overhead compartment while plane still moving

Another passenger can be heard muttering: "All those Singaporeans."

August 27, 2022, 09:15 PM

S'porean man, 65, & Bangladeshi man, 32, die in 2 separate workplace accidents

There have been a total of 36 workplace fatalities in 2022.

August 27, 2022, 09:06 PM

NParks to manage environment impact assessment consultants in the future

Save time and cost, and improve the quality of EIA in Singapore.

August 27, 2022, 08:48 PM

Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 63-year-old man last seen at Telok Blangah

Those with information should contact the police.

August 27, 2022, 07:28 PM

Aside from the 377A repeal, PM Lee's 2022 National Day Rally speech was a glimpse into S'pore's future

Perspectives from long-time PM Lee watchers.

August 27, 2022, 06:59 PM

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre to remain open for at least '1 year-plus'

The owner is keeping the store open to "make customers happy".

August 27, 2022, 06:36 PM

24-year-old man found dead in East Coast Park waters

The police said investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2022, 06:00 PM

Army vehicle breaks down in KL in front of National Museum: M'sian media

A group of at least 10 soldiers were seen peering into the vehicle's engine.

August 27, 2022, 04:57 PM

S'pore Catholic Church warns of suspected scammer asking for monetary donations

Stay vigilant.

August 27, 2022, 04:00 PM

'He sh*t all over my toilet, he sh*t all over my dining chairs': Jurong TikTok user recounts scary home invasion

She plans to throw away the chairs.

August 27, 2022, 03:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.