'He sh*t all over my toilet, he sh*t all over my dining chairs': Jurong TikTok user recounts scary home invasion

Always lock your front door — that was the moral of a story told by TikTok user Erma Othman over the course of three videos.

The mother of three took to the social media platform to recount an incident which took place in the early hours of Aug. 25, that saw a man get naked in her Jurong flat before defecating in her toilet and dining area.

"At about 2:56am, my husband, myself, and my three kids we were all sleeping in the master bedroom when we heard some sounds coming from the door," Erma said.

Erma's husband initially tried to explain away the sound, which she described as a "soft banging", as being caused by the wind.

"But something tells me that it's not the wind, I got a very bad feeling about this, and it was true because the knocking started getting a little more aggressive," she continued.

The banging then turned out to be the sound of someone trying to pry open their master bedroom door, which convinced Erma that they were indeed experiencing a home invasion.

The sound also woke up her eldest child, who was startled and had to be comforted; "it was so sad because he was so shaken by the whole experience because the knock was very aggressive," she said.

"I was panicking because I was like okay you know what, 'I don't want my husband to get hurt, I don't want myself to get hurt', and some more I'm heavily pregnant."

"Looks like someone you don't want to mess with"

Deducing that the intruder was likely in the toilet outside their master bedroom, Erma's husband went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and opened the flat's front door and gate.

En route, he noticed that the intruder had taken off his clothes and placed them on the dining table.

"My husband was quick enough; he took the wallet to bring it inside [the master bedroom] and he took the man's handphone as well."

After studying images of the man she found in his wallet, Erma concluded that "this one looks like someone you don't want to mess with".

The couple then called the police, who arrived within three minutes, but perplexingly found the main door to the flat locked, despite Erma's husband opening it earlier.

"Apparently, so [the intruder] was in the toilet, he went out of the toilet... he got the bloody cheek and audacity to close the main door and lock the main door, and luckily he went inside the toilet again," she said.

Intruder is actually drunk neighbour

Once the police were able to enter the flat, they discovered that the night intruder was in fact Erma's neighbour, who was drunk and lived in the unit four floors directly over hers.

She speculated that, being heavily inebriated, the man must have accidentally pressed the wrong floor when he entered the lift.

"Our fault was that out of all the days — we've been staying in that house for five years — and out of all the days, my husband forgot to lock the door on that night," Erma said, explaining that it had likely happened after he received a food delivery order earlier in the night.

"You know what's the best part? He sh*t all over my toilet... and he sh*t all over my dining chairs, which I'm going to throw out."

Man apologised for the mess

In the final video on the matter, which she used to clarify some questions from commenters and provide an update, Erma said that the family declined to press charges.

She added that the brother of the man had come by and offered to pay for the cost of cleaning the mess.

"We said, 'no need lah'," said Erma, "it's a kind of a small matter and we're done with the cleaning anyways."

The man himself also came by the family's home with some gifts to apologise for the intrusion; "so I guess all is good."

"It was a traumatic experience for me and my first born and for my husband, I'm sure. Let this be a lesson to always lock your main door," said Erma.

"And you, know what, another advice I would say is: drink responsibly."

Mothership has reached out to Erma and the police for comment.

Top image from Erma Othman's TikTok account