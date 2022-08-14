Camel in Japan zoo dies of heatstroke as country hits record high temperatures

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hitomi, a 22-year-old camel from the Okazaki City Higashi Koen zoo, has died of heatstroke.
According to Vice World News, the zoo said that the camel was exhibiting "classic signs" of heatstroke before it died.
Nikkei reported that the camel had been having difficulties eating since late July.
Despite Hitomi being put on an IV drip and staff trying various other methods to bring her temperature down, nothing worked.
Hitomi died on Aug. 3.
Many on Twitter posted tributes to the camel.
ヒトミ（メス、2000/06/16〜2022/08/03）— Ø (@PinSophThanks) August 5, 2022
2021/12/22#岡崎市東公園動物園#東公園動物園#ヒトコブラクダ pic.twitter.com/1OR0YO80Ag
ヒトミさん、22年間お疲れ様でした— ZOOライダー (@zoo_biker) August 6, 2022
どうか天国でもお元気で🌈🙏
写真は順に岩手時代、愛知時代#ヒトコブラクダ #岡崎市東公園動物園 #ラクダ #盛岡市動物公園 pic.twitter.com/DyaOxd2EAM
The zoo's director told Vice that although they knew this day "would come eventually", it was still hard to say goodbye.
Japan recently experienced their worst heatwave since records started being kept in 1875.
Image from Zoo_biker/Twitter and 仮名ななし/ Google
