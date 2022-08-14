Back

Camel in Japan zoo dies of heatstroke as country hits record high temperatures

Rest in peace.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 14, 2022, 10:41 AM

Hitomi, a 22-year-old camel from the Okazaki City Higashi Koen zoo, has died of heatstroke.

According to Vice World News, the zoo said that the camel was exhibiting "classic signs" of heatstroke before it died.

Nikkei reported that the camel had been having difficulties eating since late July.

Despite Hitomi being put on an IV drip and staff trying various other methods to bring her temperature down, nothing worked.

Hitomi died on Aug. 3.

Many on Twitter posted tributes to the camel.

The zoo's director told Vice that although they knew this day "would come eventually", it was still hard to say goodbye.

Japan recently experienced their worst heatwave since records started being kept in 1875.

Image from Zoo_biker/Twitter and 仮名ななし/ Google

