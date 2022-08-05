Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour still available in S'pore, only discontinued in Japan

The recent news of the discontinuation of Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour might have sent many into a frenzy of panic.
Morinaga, the Japanese confectioner for Hi-Chew candy, announced in several YouTube videos that it will be retiring the flavour after 40 years.
It will thus be stopping production of its 12-piece Green Apple packs by the end of August this year.
But we have a blessed update: the flavour will still be available in Singapore.
Still around
DKSH, the distributor for Morinaga products in Singapore, told Mothership that only the 57g packs of Hi-Chew Green Apple from Japan will be discontinued.
Meanwhile, the production and stocks of 35g packs of Hi-Chew Green Apple sold in Singapore, which are made in Taiwan and considered a different product, are unaffected.
This was confirmed in a letter from Morinaga, which was seen by Mothership.
The Hi-Chew Green Apple that we all know and love will, therefore, still be available in Singapore.
Yay.
Top photo from Giant Singapore website
