Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour still available in S'pore, only discontinued in Japan

The recent news of the discontinuation of Hi-Chew's Green Apple flavour might have sent many into a frenzy of panic.

Morinaga, the Japanese confectioner for Hi-Chew candy, announced in several YouTube videos that it will be retiring the flavour after 40 years.

It will thus be stopping production of its 12-piece Green Apple packs by the end of August this year.

But we have a blessed update: the flavour will still be available in Singapore.

Still around

DKSH, the distributor for Morinaga products in Singapore, told Mothership that only the 57g packs of Hi-Chew Green Apple from Japan will be discontinued.

Meanwhile, the production and stocks of 35g packs of Hi-Chew Green Apple sold in Singapore, which are made in Taiwan and considered a different product, are unaffected.

This was confirmed in a letter from Morinaga, which was seen by Mothership.

The Hi-Chew Green Apple that we all know and love will, therefore, still be available in Singapore.

Yay.

Top photo from Giant Singapore website