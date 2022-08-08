S'pore Haidilao 20% off all meat & veggie items before 6pm from Aug. 8-11, 2022

To get Singaporeans in the mood for national day and hotpot, Haidilao is offering a 20 per cent discount on all meat and vegetable items for dine-in customers from Aug. 8 to 11, 2022 before 6pm.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 7, the chain hotpot restaurant announced the promotion, with terms and conditions attached.

According to the post, the discount does not extend to soup bases, sauces, drinks, fruits and snacks, which are at regular prices.

The discount is also not valid in conjunction with other promotions, discounts and members privileges.

Service charge and GST still applies.

Top photo via Haidilao Google Maps