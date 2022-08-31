Grub burger bistro & Kyushu Pancake Café among new shops to check out at Junction 8

The September holidays are just around the corner.

If you and your family aren’t travelling overseas, here’s somewhere you guys can go to wind down and have fun.

Junction 8 shopping mall, located right outside Bishan MRT station, has a slew of new offerings and promotions this September.

New F&B outlets

Junction 8 may not be a new mall to some of you.

But did you know that Grub has moved back to Bishan and is now just within Junction 8?

Grub

For the uninitiated, Grub is a crowd-favourite bistro that contains a wide variety of delicious and family-friendly dishes, from its signature Mentaiko fries and bacon carbonara pasta to its scrumptious churros with Nutella dip.

From Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, kids aged 12 and below can get some free churros when you guys dine in.

Each child will get two free churros, with every main course ordered.

Simply show this article to the staff to redeem this offer.

Kyushu Pancake Café

Another popular F&B outlet that’s now located at Junction 8 is Kyushu Pancake Café.

Besides its convenient location, the Junction 8 outlet also has a cosy interior which makes it a comfortable spot for families and friends to chill and spend time together.

For those who are visiting Kyushu Pancake Café for the first time, the shop recommends you to try its Berry-licious Pancakes, Karaage Chicken Waffle, Eggs Benedict and Combo Curry Rice.

Besides these signature dishes, you are also recommended to try their Matcha or Hoji-Cha Tiramisu.

This new outlet also has a ‘DIY Burgers’ menu.

You can choose the ingredients you desire, coupled with your choice of sauces/dressing, to make your perfect burger.

Premium Wagyu beef patty and candied bacon are some of the premium choices of ingredients under this ‘DIY Burgers’ menu.

Parents can also enjoy a cup of coffee or cold brew made from premium artisan grade coffee beans while the kids have fun with creating their burgers.

Other F&B and retail shops to check out

Besides Grub burger bistro and Kyushu Pancake Café, there are other shops in the shopping mall that you should check out as well.

Cat & Fiddle

Over at Cat & the Fiddle, there’s a new series of mooncakes for you to get your hands on.

Priced at S$68.90, the ‘Meowsketeer Trio’ set contains snowskin mooncakes of three local flavours: bandung, kopi gao and teh peng.

If you’re looking for other gifts, Junction 8 has got you covered too.

Best Denki

Check out Best Denki to get some smart appliances and gadgets that are up to 50 per cent off.

Chomel

For jewellery, you might want to head over to Chomel to look through hoop earrings and other accessories.

Finally, what’s a trip to the mall without some bubble tea?

The Alley

At The Alley, you can get their signature and best selling milk tea, the ‘Royal No.9 Milk Tea’.

Unique to The Alley, this milk tea is made with a delectable blend of blueberry-infused black tea with non-dairy creamer.

Alternatively, you can try their ‘Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk’.

More promotions

On top of specific deals from retail outlets, Junction 8 wants to enhance your retail therapy with more discounts.

From now till Sep. 11, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$100 on a weekday at Junction 8 will receive an S$8 eCapitaVoucher.

This is limited to 100 redemptions per day, with one redemption per shopper per day.

Do note that receipts from supermarkets, such as FairPrice Finest, will not be eligible for this promotion.

If you’re not a CapitaStar member yet, you can sign up now via the mobile app on Google Play Store or Apple Store with promo code J8S2022 to receive a S$5 eCapitaVoucher.

For more information on all the deals and promotions, check out Junction 8’s website.

This sponsored article by Junction 8 made the writer excited for the September holidays.

All images courtesy of Junction 8, unless otherwise stated.