Grand Hyatt S'pore to close from Sep. 19, reopening planned for 1st quarter of 2023

Renovations were announced in 2021 as part of the hotel's 50th anniversary.

Gawain Pek | August 25, 2022, 04:47 PM

Grand Hyatt Singapore will close its doors from Sep. 19 as it commences the final phase of its two years long renovation, a news notice on the Hyatt website wrote.

The closure will last four months, and the hotel will reopen in the first quarter of 2023.

Room reservations are accepted up until Sep. 15, 2022.

Hyatt also shared that hoardings have been installed in some public areas, including the lobby, to prepare for upcoming renovation works at the hotel's Grand Wing.

To add vibrancy to the construction works, Hyatt partnered with local artists Ripple Root and turned the hoardings into a canvas for their artwork.

Image via Grand Hyatt Singapore/Facebook.

The notice advised guests that due to the ongoing renovations and preparatory works, noise should be expected occasionally from Monday to Saturday between 9am to 12pm, and 3pm to 6pm.

Renovations part of 50th anniversary celebration

The ongoing renovation was announced in 2021 as part of the hotel's 50th anniversary celebration.

Since Oct. 11, 2021, various areas of the hotel have been closed for renovations.

These include the Damai Spa and Fitness, Oasis restaurant, Pete’s Place and mezza9.

Image via Grand Hyatt Singapore.

When completed, the hotel will see a refresh in infrastructure and architectural design to areas such as guest rooms.

The refresh will centre on the theme of wellness, Grand Hyatt Singapore wrote in their announcement.

Guests can also expect to see a five-storey garden and waterfall feature after the hotel re-opens.

Top image via Grand Hyatt Singapore

