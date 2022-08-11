Grab launches new 9-storey HQ in S'pore, houses 3,000 employees & R&D centre

To celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, Grab Singapore officially launched its new nine-storey headquarters located at one-north business park.

Grab Headquarters @ Singapore

The new headquarters include office spaces for staff members, a pantry on every floor, a gym, and also a kids playing area for working parents.

Grab Singapore's new headquarters houses around 3,000 employees, as well as a research and development centre.

It will also be home to the digibank team.

Grab's journey has been "an inspiring one": DPM Lawrence Wong

The opening ceremony for Grab Singapore's headquarters took place on Thursday (Aug. 11) morning.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Grab CEO Anthony Tan, as well as Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling were present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the start of the ceremony, Wong said that Grab's journey over the past 10 years has been "an inspiring one" to all, particularly Singaporeans.

"It is a story that is familiar to us because it is a story about the underdog succeeding against all odds, and making the impossible possible. That's what the Singapore story is about. Like Singapore, Grab started from humble beginnings. It had to grow from virtually nothing, and it had to face and confront and overcome challenges along the way."

Wong added: "Today Grab has grown from a small ride-hailing platform to a leading super-app in Southeast Asia to cover a wide range of services, from ride-hailing to deliveries, and even financial services."

New initiatives

On top of the opening of its new headquarters, Grab also announced two new initiatives as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

GrabScholar

The first initiative is called the GrabScholar programme which will provide university scholarships and educational bursaries to students across Southeast Asia.

Grab said that it has committed an annual US$1 million (S$1.37 million) from the GrabForGood Fund towards the GrabScholar programme.

The programme plans to award over 2,000 scholarships and bursaries annually.

It will cover tuition and study-related expenses for underprivileged children to attend primary, secondary or vocational schools as well as universities.

Internship opportunities will also be offered to tertiary students to develop their professional aptitude and prepare them for full-time roles when they graduate.

The GrabScholar programme is in addition to existing scholarship and bursary initiatives that are offered to the children of Grab’s drivers, deliverymen and merchants in Singapore and Thailand.

GrabMerchant

The other initiative that was announced is the GrabMerchant Centre which will provide one-on-one business consultation services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) that are working with Grab.

The GrabMerchant Centre will be located at Grab Singapore's new headquarters.

Besides one-on-one business consultations, this new initiative will offer merchants prioritised operational assistance, upskilling workshops, and networking opportunities.

"GrabMerchant Centre is a one-stop hub dedicated to helping small businesses optimise their online presence, maximise GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabFin and GrabAds services for their businesses, and learn to use digital tools to grow," Grab said in a press release.

