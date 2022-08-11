100 Grab drivers to offer free rides in eastern & western parts of S'pore on Aug. 11

Ride hailing giant Grab is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Aug. 11, 2022.

To mark this milestone, 100 drivers will be offering rides to lucky riders in the eastern and western parts of Singapore on one day for "a limited time only".

Grab said this is one of its ways to appreciate riders for their support over the last decade.

The 100 drivers who are offering free rides will be driving electric or hybrid vehicles from GrabRentals.

Riders who are assigned to any of these cars will not be charged for their rides.

While in the rides, they can stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise and a booklet that consists of meal vouchers by participating in a quiz.

These cars will set off from Grab HQ @ Singapore and [email protected] Tampines driver centre.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak