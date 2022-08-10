Former Sri Lankan president said to be leaving S'pore for Bangkok on Aug. 11

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is said to be headed to Bangkok on Aug. 11.

He had fled his home country and arrived in Singapore via the Maldives on Jul. 14.

According to Reuters, which cited two sources that asked not to be named, Rajapaksa is expected to leave Singapore and go to the Thai capital on Aug. 11.

Thai government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said they had "no comment" on Rajapaksa's travel plans.

Reuters did not receive a response from Sri Lanka's foreign ministry when they asked for a comment.

Why is he in Singapore?

The former president was forced into hiding after months of peaceful protests which came to a head when citizens stormed the presidential palace on Jul. 9.

He had been accused of mismanaging the country's economy, leading to shortages in food, fuel, and medicine.

Rajapaksa fled the country and touched down in Singapore on Jul. 14.

He had neither asked for nor had been granted asylum, and was granted permission to enter on a private visit.

He formally resigned as Sri Lanka's president via email the next day.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore said that Rajapaksa had been granted a 14-day short-term visit pass, which was extended by another 14 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan stated on Aug. 1. that Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunities and hospitality in Singapore.

Top image by Gotabaya Rajapaksa/Facebook.