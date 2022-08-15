New Studio Ghibli theme park in Nagoya to open on Nov. 1, 2022

There is going to be a new Ghibli Park in Nagoya, Japan.

They've been teasing the project for a while as well.

Tickets are available online, and you will have to buy separate tickets for each attraction.

The opening of the theme park was first announced in 2017 by Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki and Aichi governor Hideaki Omura.

The park will cover over 200 hectares and will be located in the town of Nagakute, near Nagoya, according to Sora News.

Currently, the theme park is slated to include five themed zones centred around several of Ghibli's most beloved movies.

According to CNN, three of the five zones will be ready on opening day.

The three attractions are the Ghibli Grand Warehouse, the Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest.

The Dondoko Forest will feature a full recreation of Satsuki and Mei's house from My Neighbour Totoro.

The other two zones, which will feature Howl's Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke, will open in 2023.

So don't go in expecting wild moving castle-esque rides in this theme park, rather it will be more about immersion and "prompts for imagination" according to CNN.

Getting tickets is no sure thing either, with a lottery-based ticketing system in place as well as daily visitor caps. Ticket sales started on Aug. 10 but they are not available for people outside of Japan, according to Japan Times.

Ghibli Park is located in Aichi Expo Memorial Park.

Image from Twitter/ Ghibli Park