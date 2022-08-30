Back

GetGo rental car crashes into 5th floor wall of Bukit Panjang carpark, man & woman sent to hospital

They were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Ashley Tan | August 30, 2022, 11:04 AM

Two people were sent to the hospital after the GetGo car they rented crashed into the wall of a multi-storey carpark.

GetGo is a carsharing service launched in 2021 that allows drivers to rent either regular or electric vehicles for as short as one hour.

Drivers have to be at least 19 years old, and have at least a year of driving experience. Probationary and junior licenses are not accepted, according to GetGo's FAQ.

Lost control of the car

On Aug. 28, a man lost control of the GetGo car he was in while inside a multi-storey carpark at Blk 449A Bukit Panjang Ring Rd, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The car smashed into the wall on the fifth storey of the carpark with such force that parts of the concrete broke and fell off.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

The car's bumper was also crumpled and the airbags had been deployed.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

Photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

A 50-year-old housewife who lived nearby told SMDN that she heard a loud noise and went to the carpark to investigate.

There, she found a young man and woman sitting on the floor, dazed.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that they were alerted to the accident on Aug. 28 at about 10:40pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. SMDN reported that it was a 20-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old female passenger.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News / FB

