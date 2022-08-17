Back

5 German fighter jets land in S'pore on Aug. 16 in largest peacetime deployment

The jets are stopping over on their way to Australia.

Tan Min-Wei | August 17, 2022, 07:30 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Five German Air Force (Luftwaffe) Eurofighter fighter aircraft landed in Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base on Aug. 16 at around 7pm.

From Germany to Singapore in less than 24 hours

The aircraft were part of the Luftwaffe's Rapid Pacific 2022, which according to AP, shows the German military's ability to deploy military aircraft to the Indo-Pacific region in under 24 hours.

The five Eurofighters were joined by three A330 tanker aircraft and four A400M transporters as they made the almost 12,800-kilometre journey from Neuberg in Bavaria to Singapore in under 21 hours.

However, although six fighter jets set off from Germany, one of the fighters reported a fault in its hydraulic system mid-journey, which was discovered during a pilot change stop in Abu Dhabi, The Independent reported. This forced a delay as repair personnel were flown out from Germany to fix the issue.

The other five jets continued on their journey, which involved nine air refuelling operations in the 21-hour journey.

Jet wrapped with commemorative livery

Ironically, the jet that was held back appears to have been the one decorated with a special commemorative livery to mark the occasion.

With the German flag painted across its main body, its wings were decorated with the flags of Australia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, four countries that the detachment will visit while it is in Asia.

You can see how the aircraft is wrapped with the special livery here:

The visit represents the most significant peacetime deployment by the Luftwaffe in modern history, and comes on the heels of a seven-month voyage by the German naval ship Bayern in the Indo-Pacific region between 2021 and 2022. The Bayern visited Singapore in December 2021.

Shift in Germany's Indo-Pacific strategy?

The visit comes at a time of particularly high tensions between China and the West, particularly the United States, but also the other members of the G7 group of nations.

The G7, of which Germany is a member of, had released its unified assessment of the military exercises China held in the waters around Taiwan in retaliation for U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi's unannounced visit.

In a statement, the G7 said the exercises were an "unnecessary escalation". Relations with China might deteriorate further when German legislators make a scheduled trip to the island in October 2022.

This deployment, however, has been part of a long-standing plan on Germany's part to engage the Indo-Pacific -- it announced its decision to visit the region in late July 2022, before Pelosi's trip was confirmed.

In addition, German air force chief Ingo Gerhartz was quoted by DW saying that Rapid Pacific 2022 should not alarm China. The aircraft's planned routes would "barely touch" the South China Sea, and would not pass through the Taiwan Strait, moving on international routes.

All Quiet on the Eastern Front

The main reason for the deployment is itself a series of military exercises, most prominently Exercise Pitch Black, which is being held in Australia's Northern Territories, over the course of the next three weeks, from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8.

Exercise Pitch Black involves 17 countries. Over 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel are deployed. The participating countries include the Quad states of the Australia, the U.S., Japan, and India. It also involves five Asean states, including Singapore, and three European Union states -- Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

The Luftwaffe planes will also take part in an Australian Naval Exercise Kakadu in the later half of September. They will then visit South Korea and Japan, as well as train with the Singaporean Air Force, as reported by DefenseNews.

The German military will also be participating in Exercise SEACAT from Aug. 16, which according to the U.S. Navy, aims to standardise participating nations' "tactics, techniques, and procedures", in addressing "crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain".

SEACAT, as per the U.S. Navy, involves several of the same countries in Pitch Black, but also includes seven other countries, including Brunei and Vietnam. It is not clear if the fighter jets are also participating.

But it appears that the Luftwaffe were not the only visitors in town this week, with their official Twitter page sending a friendly greeting to a UK Royal Air Force Eurofighter that also landed in Paya Lebar Air Base.

Read More

Top image via @team_luftwaffe/Twitter

Pink Sweat$ performing in S'pore on Sep. 29, 2022

Concert season.

August 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

Air-fried cookies & brown sugar latte: I tried 3 ‘easy’ TikTok recipes for a quick afternoon snack

Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

August 18, 2022, 11:55 AM

Video captures double rainbow forming over S'pore during bout of evening heavy rain

Woah.

August 18, 2022, 11:30 AM

Baby boomers in S'pore leading more sustainable lifestyle than young people: OCBC survey

The index also found that improvements were negated by an uptick in emissions-heavy activities.

August 18, 2022, 09:57 AM

Taobao's RMB 299 (S$61) free shipping by air to S'pore promo ending Aug. 25, 2022

Still can ship by sea.

August 18, 2022, 07:23 AM

2 Nail Palace outlets ordered by the court to stop misleading customers into buying fungal treatment packages

The company continued to deny it had misled customers.

August 18, 2022, 12:53 AM

Yakult S'pore offering free factory tours, visitors can see how the probiotic drinks are made

Yes, free.

August 17, 2022, 07:05 PM

Woman, allegedly the 'MBS Badge Lady', seen indoors in ION Orchard without mask

Regulations on masking up indoors have not changed.

August 17, 2022, 06:56 PM

Stand a chance to win 2 round trip air tickets to watch the World Cup in Qatar by spending S$15 on any Budweiser product

Limited edition merchandise is up for grabs as well.

August 17, 2022, 06:55 PM

AMK hawker who charges S$0.50-S$1 more for black carrot cake: My sweet soya sauce costs S$10+ per bottle

Premium sauce.

August 17, 2022, 06:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.