Woman pays S$8 for fries at Rasa Rasa @ Teck Whye, eatery says food cost up 40%

Looks like worth about S$4.

Belmont Lay | August 07, 2022, 05:53 AM

Inflation is chipping away at Singaporeans' purchasing power.

One woman here took to social media on Aug. 2 to share her mind-blowing experience of paying S$8 for a plate of fries with chili sauce at Rasa Rasa @ Teck Whye -- a coffee shop in the heartland area.

The caption of her post read: "$8.00 for just the fries? You must be kidding me bro. Teck Whye Rasa Rasa you should do something about it."

What was served

The photo of the no-frills dish showed exactly what the woman claimed was served: A plate of golden fries that came with a side of chili sauce.

Responses

The post attracted numerous comments that ranged from those commiserating with the diner, to telling her she should have checked the price on the menu before ordering the dish.

In response to one comment that said prices have gone up everywhere, the woman laid out her case that S$8 fries are ridiculous by highlighting that other dishes, such as fried kway teow goreng and nasi goreng kampong -- full meals on their own -- cost S$7.

Another commenter said she should not have bought if the price was too much, but the woman said she was not aware about the price of fries and that she would definitely not have bought it if she knew how much it cost.

Eatery responds

In response to media queries, Rasa Rasa said it had surveyed the cost of food and found that it has increased 40 percent overall due to the recent bout of inflation.

There are also no hidden prices for food and drinks sold at Rasa Rasa outlets, with prices clearly stated on the menu, the eatery said.

Rasa Rasa added: "The quality and food serving remain unchanged over the years since opening."

"Therefore, we appreciate our customers to post the statement with no prejudice. Thank you."

