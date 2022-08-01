Back

Football academy coach in S'pore sacked after allegedly sending lewd photo to female players

The female players are teenagers.

Syahindah Ishak | August 01, 2022, 06:42 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A private football academy in Singapore has sacked one of its coaches after he allegedly sent an inappropriate photo to female players under his charge.

According to The Straits Timesthe coach had sent the photo via WhatsApp to two female players, both of whom are teenagers.

He did so while they were overseas for a youth football tournament in July 2022.

The allegations were first made public by sports and entertainment site The Monitor SG, which reported that there were several photographs and messages sent to the players.

Both ST and The Monitor SG did not reveal the name of the private football academy.

The Monitor SG explained that the academy was not named so as to protect the identity of affected female players.

The identity of the coach was also not revealed.

Terminated his employment

In a statement to ST and The Monitor SG, a spokesperson for the academy said that the coach was "immediately" suspended from duty when the matter was first reported.

But after a "thorough investigation with all parties involved", the academy terminated the coach's employment.

The players involved in the incident have been offered counselling sessions and discussions with their parents are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

In addition, a psychiatric assessment has been offered to the coach, of which "appropriate treatment can be recommended".

Step up safety measures

Both ST and The Monitor SG also reported that following the incident, the academy will be stepping up its safety measures.

The number of safeguarding courses that coaches from the academy are required to go for on an annual basis will be doubled.

All coaches will also be subject to "full security background checks by an authorised third party to ensure a secure and safe environment for all".

According to ST, no police report was made with regard to the incident.

The spokesperson for the academy told ST that discussions and consultation with the parents of the player on how and when the appropriate reports should be made are ongoing.

Top image by Emilio Garcia via Unsplash.

KKday’s online travel fair offers exclusive deals & discounts of up to S$100 site-wide from now till Aug. 31

Time to book that holiday and have a great escape with your family and friends.

August 01, 2022, 06:29 PM

Sports Hub arrangement terminated by government as it 'falls short' of promoting community vibrancy

The termination of the Public-Private Partnership agreement was due to a "confluence of several reasons".

August 01, 2022, 06:24 PM

You’ve received your NS55 S$100 credits on the LifeSG app. What’s next?

Other government benefits and simplified services are also waiting for you.

August 01, 2022, 05:20 PM

Children aged 5 to 11 can get Covid-19 booster shots in about 2 months' time: Janil Puthucheary

MOH is preparing to start vaccination for children below five towards the end of the year.

August 01, 2022, 05:09 PM

Stronger S'pore dollar resulted in MAS net loss of S$7.4 billion, not relevant to investment performance: Lawrence Wong

Wong explained at length that this was due to the currency translation effect and that it had no implications for MAS's monetary policy.

August 01, 2022, 04:38 PM

Free cable car rides on Sentosa Line now till Oct. 31, 2022

Join the Sentosa Islander membership for free to qualify.

August 01, 2022, 04:07 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery opening at Waterway Point in Sep. 2022

Another! Outlet!

August 01, 2022, 03:36 PM

Recent Covid-19 wave likely to subside further this week: Ong Ye Kung

Week-on-week infection ratio back to under 1.

August 01, 2022, 03:32 PM

ICA: Passport renewal processing time to take 1 week by end 2022

Similar to the waiting period pre-pandemic.

August 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

Creamery S'pore to close down in October 2022

And that's how the cookie crumbles :(

August 01, 2022, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.