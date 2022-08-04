I didn’t get NDP 2022 tickets so here’s how I plan to recreate the NDP experience at home

It's that time of the year again, when you’ll see rows of Singapore flags hanging from your neighbours’ windows because, well, National Day (but take it down before Sep. 30 or you’ll be fined.)

If you’re reading this, you’re probably one of the thousands of people (me included) who weren’t lucky enough to receive the National Day Parade (NDP) tickets.

Guess we’ll just be fascinated by the fireworks through our television screens, then. :(

Don’t let that dampen your spirits, though.

Here are some ways to emulate that NDP experience in the comfort of your own home.

1. Don your best red-and-whites

It’s not National Day if you’re not dressed in red and/or white.

I know it sounds cheesy to wear red and white clothes at home just to watch the NDP.

But it's also the easiest way to feel the ~Singapore spirit~.

This year, I chose to go with the classic combination of a red top and white bottoms.

2. Belt out your favourite National Day songs

What is National Day without belting out our favourite National Day songs?

And the best way to do it? With a karaoke microphone, of course.

And if reading this gives you a reminder to buy one, you can check out GadgetMix and other electronic brands on foodpanda shops.

This is an official apology to my neighbours who are going to have to listen to me sing “Reach Out For The Skies” many times a day till Aug. 9.

#SorryNotSorry.

3. No fireworks, no problem

As we all know, fireworks are a big part of the NDP.

Unfortunately, it's physically impossible to see the fireworks from where I live.

The solution: Creating my own mini fireworks display with sparklers.

4. Spending time with friends and family

Watching the NDP is fun and all, but it wouldn't be the same without the company of family and friends.

Gathering together and making silly commentaries is one of the biggest reasons why I enjoy National Day.

And the public holiday that comes with it, of course… But mostly fostering better relationships with my friends. I promise.

5. A reason to feast

In my family, no National Day gathering is complete without a feast.

A family tradition of mine would be to order in during National Day and eat together as a family.

Fast food is easily a family favourite as it is a quick and easy option that satisfies most members.

So food such as pizza and nuggets are our go-tos.

Speaking of food, foodpanda is offering 30 per cent off the full menu for selected restaurants for pick-up.

This list includes favourites like Wingstop, Lao Huo Tang, So Pho and Tim Ho Wan.

If you can't get your hands on an NDP fun pack this year, you can try getting the Pau-Pau fun Pau-rade pack instead.

The fun pack includes:

Tote bag

Portable fan

Pau-Pau keychain

Pau-Pau temporary tattoos (like the ones we get for NDP pack!)

Collapsible lunch box

There are three ways you can get your hands on the fun pack:

Get it for free with purchase of any three participating items on pandamart Buy it at S$5.70 on pandamart from now till stocks last Get it for free when you spend a minimum of S$20 and use the code ‘FREECC’ on CHICHA San Chen via foodpanda pick-up from now till Aug. 14.

This sponsored article by foodpanda allows the writer to feast at home, and not just on National Day.

All images by Janelle Pang.