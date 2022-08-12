Drop off non-perishable food for Food from the Heart charity at Queenstown Stadium drive-thru on Aug. 14

Did you become a home cook or baker or both during the pandemic because of the lull in social activities?

Is your kitchen too well-stocked with non-perishable food as a result of wanting to prepare and make everything edible at home to while away the time?

Do you want to help others now that you have a revived social life and you can afford to give your unused food away?

Because you certainly can.

Charity food drive organised

Food from the Heart, a charity that helps to distribute food in Singapore, is organising a drive-thru food drive for donors to drop off non-perishable food at Queentown Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 8:30am to 8pm.

The wish list of recipients include small packets of rice, small bottles of cooking oil, instant noodles, canned food, coffee, tea, Milo, oat, cereal, biscuit and bread spread.

These food, which are nutritionally-dense or have higher protein, should be three months or more away from expiring.

Well-portioned, smaller quantities of food items are requested as they have to be manageable to be used by some of the recipients, who might be the elderly and live alone.

This is also to ensure they have constant fresh supplies that are no expired.

The food drive's pitch to donors read:

During the Circuit Breaker and periods when dining-in at restaurants was not possible, many of us became first-time home cooks. Without group size limitations, our social calendars are filling up with gatherings. What happens to the food which you have stockpiled? Clear your pantry by donating the canned food and dry rations at our food donation drives.

Other ways to contribute

For those who cannot make it on Aug. 14, they can alternatively contribute by ordering food donations online and arranging delivery to the locations on the days of the food drive.

Another food drive is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30am to 5pm at the Community Shop @ Boon Lay at Block 176 Boon Lay Drive.

The other option is to donate directly to the Community Shops at Lengkok Bahru and Boon Lay through their 24/7 food drops.

Grocery deliveries can also be arranged to the shops during opening hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays except for public holidays.

Cash donations can also be made online to help fill Community Shop shelves and food packs.

What is Food from the Heart?

Food from the Heart is an independent, non-profit charity in Singapore that aims to feed the needy through its food distribution programmes.

It was established in February 2003 after Singapore-based Austrian couple Henry and Christine Laimer read a news report about bakeries discarding their unsold bread.

They decided to channel surplus food from bakeries to those in need.

Food from the Heart is one of Singapore's foremost food charities with IPC status focused on efficient distribution of food in a sustainable manner and making a significant impact in food waste reduction.

With support of partners, donors, food industry partners and more than 10,000 volunteers, Food from the Heart made a difference to the lives of 59,500 people throughout Singapore by distributing S$7.22 million worth of food in 2021.

Top photo via Food from the Heart & Google Maps