First local linked case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore on Aug. 5, 2022

15 monkeypox cases confirmed in Singapore since Jun. 20.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 06, 2022, 11:52 AM

Singapore has reported a total of 15 cases of monkeypox as of Aug. 5, 2022.

Two new cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Aug. 5, including one that is linked to a previous case.

The patient, a 54-year-old male, is linked to a 33-year-old male who was confirmed with monkeypox three days earlier.

The other new case is a 25-year-old man who has no travel history.

All monkeypox cases so far are male.

Out of the 15 cases, five are imported cases, and the rest are local cases.

Image via MOH website.

According to MOH, monkeypox is typically a self-limiting illness that presents fever and rash.

Symptoms may appear from five to 21 days after infection.

These symptoms usually resolve spontaneously within 14 to 21 days.

People with monkeypox are generally infectious from the onset of fever until the skin lesions have scabbed over.

Top photo by Mothership.

