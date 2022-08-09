Back

S'porean Feng Tianwei receives outstanding athlete award at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Congrats!

Syahindah Ishak | August 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean table tennis player Feng Tianwei received the David Dixon Award at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The award is a four-yearly award given to the outstanding athlete of each Commonwealth Games.

Won the gold medal in women's singles event

On Aug. 7, in a dramatic comeback in the table tennis women's singles event, Feng beat her compatriot Zeng Jian and took home the gold medal.

Feng, 35, came back from three sets down to beat Zeng, who is 10 years her junior.

This is Feng's third gold medal in the event, after winning in 2010 in New Delhi and 2014 in Glasgow.

And with a total of eight golds, three silver, and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games over the years, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said that Feng is the Games' "most decorated paddler".

"There are winners. And there are champions."

Tan Chuan-Jin, president of the SNOC, dedicated a Facebook post to Feng after she received the David Dixon Award.

Tan wrote: "There are winners. And there are champions. Salute."

Related story

Top images via Tan Chuan-Jin/FB & Singapore National Olympic Council/FB.

S'pore man, 44, gets 24 years' jail, caning for raping biological daughter when she was 14

The victim did not report her father as she felt that the family was financially dependent on him, and did not want to worry her mother.

August 09, 2022, 03:40 PM

PM Lee: Unity 'key to S'pore's survival' amid geopolitical conflict & economic challenges

PM Lee delivered his National Day message on Monday (Aug. 8) evening.

August 09, 2022, 01:59 PM

George Yeo says he’s not running in upcoming Presidential Election to be held by 2023

Running for president is "not a prospect which attracts [him]".

August 09, 2022, 12:56 PM

Blackpink performing in S'pore on May 13, 2023

Blackpink in your area.

August 09, 2022, 11:36 AM

‘Grease’ star, Olivia Newton-John, dies at 73

RIP.

August 09, 2022, 04:15 AM

Sick Green turtle with large growths on body rescued by yacht crew near Lazarus Island

The critically endangered animal was handed over to NParks.

August 08, 2022, 08:28 PM

China holds drills 'near Taiwan' for a fifth day, but ships return to Taiwan's ports

China holds its fifth day of exercises in a four day schedule.

August 08, 2022, 08:26 PM

Jackson Wang explores Pasir Ris & Chinatown while in S’pore

In his fans' hearts and the heartlands.

August 08, 2022, 08:16 PM

S'pore e-commerce app apologises for sending out promotional mailers that look like official CDC vouchers

The e-commerce app, GaiGai Singapore, acknowledged that its marketing materials have misled some to believe they came from a government agency.

August 08, 2022, 08:03 PM

Cherryloft Resorts swimming pools closed for maintenance, TikTok videos show what they look like

Things were swimming in the pools but they were not people.

August 08, 2022, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.