S'porean Feng Tianwei receives outstanding athlete award at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Singaporean table tennis player Feng Tianwei received the David Dixon Award at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The award is a four-yearly award given to the outstanding athlete of each Commonwealth Games.

Won the gold medal in women's singles event

On Aug. 7, in a dramatic comeback in the table tennis women's singles event, Feng beat her compatriot Zeng Jian and took home the gold medal.

Feng, 35, came back from three sets down to beat Zeng, who is 10 years her junior.

This is Feng's third gold medal in the event, after winning in 2010 in New Delhi and 2014 in Glasgow.

And with a total of eight golds, three silver, and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games over the years, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said that Feng is the Games' "most decorated paddler".

"There are winners. And there are champions."

Tan Chuan-Jin, president of the SNOC, dedicated a Facebook post to Feng after she received the David Dixon Award.

Tan wrote: "There are winners. And there are champions. Salute."

Top images via Tan Chuan-Jin/FB & Singapore National Olympic Council/FB.