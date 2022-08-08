Back

S'porean Feng Tianwei wins gold in table tennis women's singles in dramatic comeback at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Congratulations!!

Lean Jinghui | August 08, 2022, 12:23 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Feng Tianwei, 35, beat her compatriot Zeng Jian, 25, to take home the gold medal in the table tennis women's singles event on Aug. 7 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Came back from fourth set

Feng, who ranks world number 16, came back from three sets down to beat Zeng 4-3 in the finals (6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

The 35-year-old made a resounding comeback and put on her best form yet against Zeng, who ranks world number 60, and is 10 years her junior.

The three-time gold medallist for the Commonwealth Games women's singles was seen tearing up with emotion as the Singapore national anthem played at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, during the awards ceremony.

Via Edwin Tong Facebook

Zeng brought home the silver medal for Team Singapore, in the table tennis women's singles event.

Shortly after the singles match, Feng and Zeng, who paired up for the women's doubles semi-finals, also defeated the Welsh duo of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey 3-2 to take Singapore into the final.

In the final, Feng and Zeng will meet Australia's Jee Minhyung and Lay Jian Fang.

The table tennis doubles women's final is expected to take place on Aug. 8, at 4:30pm.

In the day's (Aug. 7) other match, Singapore's Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh had also defeated Australia's Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-1 to win the bronze medal in the men's doubles table tennis event.

Via Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook

Top images via Edwin Tong Facebook 

S'pore busker Jeff Ng hints at Sep. 2022 concert, tickets to go on sale soon

He talked about having a "real concert" in August before his scandal broke.

August 08, 2022, 11:38 AM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min wins singles bronze, first Commonwealth Games medal in event since 2002

Congratulations.

August 08, 2022, 11:12 AM

Video shows performers professionally handle auntie who stormed Bedok getai to ask for Hokkien songs

The way the performers kept the show going is commendable.

August 08, 2022, 04:24 AM

Actor Glenn Yong & Quan Yifong's daughter Eleanor Lee go to court in harassment case

It's been going on for months.

August 07, 2022, 09:58 PM

20-year-old cat with one eye needs urgent blood transfusion to survive post surgery

The cat had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on its nose.

August 07, 2022, 07:03 PM

Man in M'sia confesses to eating puppy he adopted & even asked rescuer for more

He said the puppy meat tasted nice after stewing it.

August 07, 2022, 06:57 PM

Owner of illegal Thai nightclub where fire killed 15 people is arrested

The nightclub, Mountain B, was registered as a restaurant.

August 07, 2022, 06:28 PM

3 women tussle outside Chinatown temple over Hungry Ghost Festival fruit offerings

One woman wanted to take some mangoes and grapes.

August 07, 2022, 05:48 PM

Water leakage from NEX ceiling causes pieces to fall off, mall cordons off atrium & escalators

Some stores fear the lower footfall will affect business.

August 07, 2022, 03:12 PM

Man brandishes M'sian passport while trying to cut lanes during traffic jam at Tuas Checkpoint

Not quite sure what he was trying to say.

August 07, 2022, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.