S'porean Feng Tianwei wins gold in table tennis women's singles in dramatic comeback at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Feng Tianwei, 35, beat her compatriot Zeng Jian, 25, to take home the gold medal in the table tennis women's singles event on Aug. 7 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Came back from fourth set

Feng, who ranks world number 16, came back from three sets down to beat Zeng 4-3 in the finals (6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

The 35-year-old made a resounding comeback and put on her best form yet against Zeng, who ranks world number 60, and is 10 years her junior.

The three-time gold medallist for the Commonwealth Games women's singles was seen tearing up with emotion as the Singapore national anthem played at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, during the awards ceremony.

Zeng brought home the silver medal for Team Singapore, in the table tennis women's singles event.

Shortly after the singles match, Feng and Zeng, who paired up for the women's doubles semi-finals, also defeated the Welsh duo of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey 3-2 to take Singapore into the final.

In the final, Feng and Zeng will meet Australia's Jee Minhyung and Lay Jian Fang.

The table tennis doubles women's final is expected to take place on Aug. 8, at 4:30pm.

In the day's (Aug. 7) other match, Singapore's Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh had also defeated Australia's Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-1 to win the bronze medal in the men's doubles table tennis event.

