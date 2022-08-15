Back

Shoppers at Shanghai Ikea push past security guards to escape lockdown & quarantine

Don't Covid Open Inside

Tan Min-Wei | August 15, 2022, 09:24 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fear of a possible Covid-19 lockdown have led some Shanghai residents to react in a manner described by some netizens as looking like a zombie movie.

Closing Time

Two videos have emerged over the weekend showing shoppers in a rush to leave a shopping mall and an IKEA store, after each location was alerted to a possible positive Covid-19 case in their premises.

The first incident occured in an IKEA in Shanghai's Xuhui district on Aug. 13.

According to Shine.cn, an English-language China-based news site, a six-year-old boy returning from Lhasa in Tibet was diagnosed with Covid-19.  A close contact of the child was notified while at the Xuhui Ikea outlet, prompting an alert.

This caused a rush for the exits by the store's customers. In a video that's widely circulated on Twitter, many shoppers could be seen trapped inside the store, as they had probably moved too late.

The video later showed a handful of customers running out before a handful of security personnel clad in basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) closed the door shut.

But the people behind the door were not deterred.

A large group of shoppers forced open the door and pushed through a group of security officers who were trying to hold them back. Screams and loud cries of exclamation could be heard.

The Ikea was effectively shut for two days, but has since reopened with staff undergoing five days of heightened personal health monitoring.

Struggle to escape

A second video also emerged online, allegedly taking place in a shopping mall in the Yangpu district of Shanghai.

According to the Whatsonweibo blog, the patrons of the Oriental Fisherman's Wharf mall were notified of a positive Covid case inside the mall, requiring them to be taken to a quarantine hospital for 48 hours.

But rather than staying in the mall, a number of people decided to try to make a run for it, pouring out of the one unsecured exit that was left to them.

Whatsonweibo shared the same event from two different angles. In scenes reminiscent of a zombie apocalypse movie, a throng of people pushed past PPE clad officials. One escapee was even seen dragging off a metal barricade in his hands.

But the officials managed to catch one fellow in particular, with one of them falling to the ground as they tried to wrestle him back.

Although they seemed to struggle, they managed to force him back into the building, before they and their colleagues finally managed to push the remaining crowd back into the building.

In the final frames, you can see shoppers walking away from the door, seemingly resigned to their fate.

When it rains it pours

These incidents may be emblematic of a weary Shanghai populace who endured more than two months of stringent lockdowns earlier this year as cases soared.

Adding to these woes, Reuters reports that a hacker has managed to breech Shanghai's Covid health code app, gaining the data of over 48 million users. The hacker, calling himself "XJP" has offered the data for US$4000 (SG$ 5,500).

Meanwhile, different parts of China are currently enduring their own lockdowns as part of China's ongoing zero-Covid policy.

Bloomberg reports that the Chinese resort of Sanya is currently under its own lockdown after reporting over 1,200 cases since the Aug. 1.

The irony is that many of the 80,000 holidaymakers now stranded in the vacation spot had come from Shanghai, hoping to get away from the tight Covid restrictions at home.

Top image via @modutokyo777/Twitter & @wutingzy/Twitter

MOE teachers to get 5% to 10% salary increase from Oct. 1, 2022

Pay hike for teachers.

August 16, 2022, 03:00 PM

Neither China nor Taiwan wants to go into battle but it can easily become 'very dangerous': Lawrence Wong

Miscalculations might escalate to an armed conflict if not managed well.

August 16, 2022, 02:16 PM

Lawrence Wong on when he'll take over as PM: 'yet to make a decision on actual timing'

Wong explained three possible scenarios on how he could take over as PM.

August 16, 2022, 01:54 PM

Cornetto Hershey's ice cream now at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.60

The only kind of kisses you need.

August 16, 2022, 01:44 PM

End of 'Little Thailand': Tenants to move out of Golden Mile Complex before May 2023

End of current incarnation of Golden Mile Complex.

August 16, 2022, 01:34 PM

Influencer Naomi Neo responds to flak for scaring 4-year-old son with TikTok ghost filter

Online users have accused her of traumatising her son for views.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Project SuperStar alums Hong Junyang, Candyce Toh welcome 2nd child 'after years of trying'

The 42-year-old says this will be her last pregnancy.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Jurong East HDB flat fire: 1 dead, 3 conveyed to hospital

An occupant in the affected unit had also self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival. 

August 16, 2022, 11:55 AM

Scoot relaunches flights from S'pore to Hokkaido from Nov. 1, 2022

Finally.

August 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

2 in 5 S'pore workers rather not take job if unable to work from home or have flexible hours

Going to the office is not that attractive to a significant number of employees.

August 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.