Elon Musk says he's buying Manchester United, confirms he's joking

[Update on Aug. 17 at 2:08pm: Elon Musk clarified that he is not buying any sports team, and that his tweet about buying Manchester United was "a long-running joke".]

Tesla boss and world's richest person Elon Musk said that he wants to buy English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.

"I'm buying Manchester United"

In a short Twitter thread on Wednesday (Aug. 17) morning (Singapore time), where he was discussing American politics, Musk said: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

It is unclear if Musk is serious about his claim.

He did not offer anymore details or explanation apart from the the tweet.

He's just joking

Hours after he made the initial tweet, Musk clarified on Twitter that he is not buying any sports team.

He said that his tweet about buying Manchester United "is a long-running joke on Twitter".

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid," he added.

Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Manchester United currently in disarray

Manchester United is currently owned by the Glazers, an American family.

Fans of the Red Devils have, on more than one occasion, voiced their discontent with the Glazers' ownership.

The club finished sixth in the EPL last season.

They started this season with two consecutive losses, first against Brighton and later against Brentford.

The club is now at the bottom of the league table with zero points.

Recent media reports stated that Manchester United's star player Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to play for a club in the UEFA Champions League.

