Elderly woman, 80, dies after accident with private bus near Redhill MRT

A 49-year-old bus driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death, following a fatal accident involving a bus and an 80-year-old woman.

In response to Mothership's queries, both the SCDF and the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10am, at a bus stop near Redhill MRT station along Tiong Bahru Road, in the direction of Outram Road.

The woman was unconscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

The Straits Times quoted an eyewitness who said that the woman had been knocked down by the private bus while crossing the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Screenshot via Google Streetview