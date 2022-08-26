Back

Elderly in China go to supermarkets to chill to beat the worst heatwave ever recorded

Too hot.

Lean Jinghui | August 26, 2022, 11:55 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As China suffers through one of the worst heatwaves ever recorded in the world, some elderly individuals have taken to Chinese supermarkets to "chill out", in a bid for some reprieve.

Air-conditioned supermarkets ftw

A video posted to Chinese social media Douyin shows aisles full of elderly men and women, in what appears to be an air-conditioned supermarket in Chongqing, China.

Most of the elderly are seated on the ground or have brought their own stools from home. Some even clutch woven hand fans, and are seen fanning themselves to cool off further.

Via Douyin

The user who posted the video writes: "As my customers, I'll spoil you rotten", suggesting that he is the manager or owner of the shop.

He implores for the "heavens to open up and provide some rain", for the layperson on the street to beat the heat.

As the camera pans, more elderly individuals are seen milling about the shop's open area. Some have also inserted themselves into wherever there's space amongst the shelves to rest.

Via Douyin

Heatwave in China

According to a video posted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), other areas in China, such as Hubei, have seen similar occurrences as individuals try to escape the heatwave plaguing the nation.

Via SCMP Facebook

A total of 15 districts and counties in Chongqing have seen record high temperatures in recent weeks, reported local meteorological authorities.

On Aug. 18, the district of Beibei in Chongqing reportedly hit 45°C, while Sichuan experienced temperatures up to 43.8°C as well.

Temperatures in Southwestern China are finally expected to fall on Friday, to below 35°C, according to SCMP.

Top images via Douyin

Chinese actor Xu Kaicheng apologises after ex shares recording of him admitting to having drunk hookup

Since last December, the pair has broken up and gotten back together several times.

August 26, 2022, 03:49 PM

Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village closing down Oct. 26, 2022

After more than 50 years in business.

August 26, 2022, 02:37 PM

Japanese office worker climbs Mount Fuji dressed up as pizza deliveryman for fun

He's a regular office worker who likes hiking.

August 26, 2022, 02:06 PM

Decathlon plans to open 22 more stores in S'pore

It plans to eventually have 37 stores islandwide.

August 26, 2022, 01:59 PM

Dugongs functionally extinct in China due to hunting & habitat destruction: Chinese scientists

Researchers say the species has a "minimal hope" of survival in China.

August 26, 2022, 01:20 PM

Tank breaks down in Kuala Lumpur, gets towed away

Going nowhere.

August 26, 2022, 01:15 PM

Andrea Teo, creator of 'Phua Chu Kang', dies at 56 after battle with cancer

She had been fighting cancer for the past two years.

August 26, 2022, 12:53 PM

ABC Brickworks hawker makes 3,000 fishballs a day, selling recipe & brand for S$500,000

Probably sells few hundred bowls of noodles a day.

August 26, 2022, 12:44 PM

997 people in S'pore lose S$3.9 million to scammers posing as property agents in 2022 so far

Don't transfer money to people you haven't met in real life.

August 26, 2022, 12:14 PM

Male Sambar deer killed in road accident along BKE

:'(

August 26, 2022, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.