Elderly in China go to supermarkets to chill to beat the worst heatwave ever recorded

As China suffers through one of the worst heatwaves ever recorded in the world, some elderly individuals have taken to Chinese supermarkets to "chill out", in a bid for some reprieve.

Air-conditioned supermarkets ftw

A video posted to Chinese social media Douyin shows aisles full of elderly men and women, in what appears to be an air-conditioned supermarket in Chongqing, China.

Most of the elderly are seated on the ground or have brought their own stools from home. Some even clutch woven hand fans, and are seen fanning themselves to cool off further.

The user who posted the video writes: "As my customers, I'll spoil you rotten", suggesting that he is the manager or owner of the shop.

He implores for the "heavens to open up and provide some rain", for the layperson on the street to beat the heat.

As the camera pans, more elderly individuals are seen milling about the shop's open area. Some have also inserted themselves into wherever there's space amongst the shelves to rest.

Heatwave in China

According to a video posted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), other areas in China, such as Hubei, have seen similar occurrences as individuals try to escape the heatwave plaguing the nation.

A total of 15 districts and counties in Chongqing have seen record high temperatures in recent weeks, reported local meteorological authorities.

On Aug. 18, the district of Beibei in Chongqing reportedly hit 45°C, while Sichuan experienced temperatures up to 43.8°C as well.

Yesterday it was another historic day in China with the first official 45C ever recorded outside Xinjiang.

Among the dozens all time records smashed (see list),there are the provincial records of Chongqing with 45.0C at Beibei and of Sichuan with 43.8C at Xinwen.

It's not over... pic.twitter.com/iD9VW4IcS6 — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) August 19, 2022

Temperatures in Southwestern China are finally expected to fall on Friday, to below 35°C, according to SCMP.

Top images via Douyin