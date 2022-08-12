Back

Man, 69, women, 65 & 71, arrested after throwing chairs & punches at getai in MacPherson

Allegedly fought over reservation of getai seats.

Belmont Lay | August 12, 2022, 12:03 PM

Three elderly people were arrested after a brawl at a getai event on Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

The incident was allegedly over the reservation of seats.

The police said the trio were arrested for affray.

One woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What happened

The three people involved were a couple, who argued with a woman known within the getai community as Susan.

The brawl happened at around 6pm at the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple at 15 Arumugam Road in Macpherson.

A video of the brawl was put up on Facebook.

Susan, 71, was seen dressed in a red top.

She was holding on to a chair and threw it at a 65-year-old woman dressed in black.

The woman retaliated and attacked Susan with the chair.

The two women scuffled after the chair was dropped.

The husband of the woman, who is also dressed in black, punched Susan in the face three times.

Susan bled from the face.

His wife also beat Susan on her back at the same time.

Susan continued to grab the other woman's clothes.

Attendees of the event stepped in to separate them.

Scuffle was over seats

Shin Min Daily News reported that Susan had arrived at the temple at around 11am that day to place coffee and bread at the front row seats to reserve them.

She claimed the couple showed up at about 5pm and threw away her items.

Susan was reported as a known figure in the getai community.

She would reserve seats for herself and her friends.

"I'm not in the wrong, they also attacked me, hitting me until I bled so I called the police," Susan told Shin Min.

Those convicted of affray may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$5,000.

Top photo via

