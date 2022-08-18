Netizens criticise actress Hitomi Wang after her husband Eison Cai’s death for ‘not saving’ him

Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Eison Cai passed away on Aug. 17, 2022 after falling from a height.

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the 40-year-old, who was also known as Ai Cheng, fell from a building connected to Luzhou metro station, and was discovered near Exit 3 of the station at about 10am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Love is the hardest lesson in the world"

In the days before his death, Cai posted a series of worrying updates on Facebook.

His Aug. 15 post read, "Love is the hardest lesson in the world, but also the easiest. Love her and you will have eternity."

On Aug. 14, he wrote, "Life is like a dream and you can never distinguish between what's real and fake. But every moment will be recorded in the sky if you and I live in love."

In a similar vein, he shared on Aug. 12: "Do you think it's worth it to have nearly lost my life chasing a dream for half of my life? I don't want it any more, I want to live my life".

Widow criticised

After reading this posts, netizens took it upon themselves to blame Cai's widow, Taiwanese actress Hitomi Wang, for "not saving" him.

According to Apple Daily, the comments on her personal Facebook page were too much for Wang, who has since deactivated her account.

Yahoo Taiwan reported that Wang was at work at the time of Cai's death.

Before leaving the house on Aug. 17, Wang asked two of their church friends over to keep an eye on him. He reportedly hid in a corner after opening the front door for them.

Cai apparently then bolted into a room, and was nowhere to be found by the time the two friends entered the room.

Cai's parents to arrive in Taiwan on Aug. 18

CNA reported that Cai's parents will arrive in Taiwan on Aug. 18, and will be quarantined for three days upon arrival.

On Aug. 10, he told Taiwanese news outlet CT Want that he intended to return to Malaysia with Wang in September. Cai added that he hoped to hold a wedding banquet back home, but did not specify a timeline.

Wang and Cai registered their marriage in Taiwan in 2020.

Top photo from Eison Cai's Facebook