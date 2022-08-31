Japanese adult video actress hugs over 3,000 fans in 24-hour event in Shibuya

Japanese adult video actress Eimi Fukada, known for her erotic films, held a 24-hour-long event where she hugged each of her fans who queued up to see her.

All 3,163 of them.

Most hugged woman

Fukada, 24, held the event in Shibuya, Tokyo, at 6pm on Aug. 27. When she made the announcement, she said she wanted to be "the most hugged woman in the world".

She ended a day later at 6pm on Aug. 28.

According to Daily Japan, Fukada only took one three-hour break and a few 10-minute breaks throughout the entire event.

She didn't have time to sleep, even at night, and by the end of the event she was "completely exhausted".

However, she thanked her fans after the event, saying she was able to do her best thanks to everyone's help.

Yahoo (Japan) reported that Fukada had some costume changes during the event -- she wore a traditional yukata, a bunny outfit, an "office lady" outfit and a "China dress" (cheongsam).

Participants did not have to pay for the hug, but a smartphone photo cost 1,000 yen (S$10.10). Fans could also purchase merchandise.

During the event, fans had to keep their arms by their sides or back, and refrain from returning Fukuda's hug.

The event proved to be extremely popular among her fans, several of whom were male.

At one point in the early morning of Aug. 28, event organisers stopped people from queueing up as the response was too overwhelming. The queue later resumed at 10am.

The event was streamed live on YouTube, and you can catch a glimpse of it here.

Top image from Eimi Fukada's YouTube and Twitter.